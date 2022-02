The NBA All-Star break provided just as much of a mental refresh as a physical one, Hawks wing Kevin Huerter said Wednesday. “It was definitely good to get a couple days off. … It’s extremely important, honestly,” Huerter said. “Really league-wide, I think everybody looks forward to it. You’re in the season a long time, you’re grinding, and just to be able to have three or four days off where you don’t have anything to do, nothing to worry about, it’s definitely a good feeling. I think everybody needed it. It was well-deserved, and now we’re back to work.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO