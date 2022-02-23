ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Julia Fox Brightens Up in Citrus Leather Boot Pants, Jacket and Bandeau at Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week Show

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irIDF_0eN1EwqI00

Click here to read the full article.

Julia Fox was boldly perched in the front row at Diesel’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Taking in the newest creations by creative director Glenn Martens, the actress was seated next to close friend and nightlife performer Richie Shazam and “Elite” star Aron Piper.

The “Uncut Gems” actress took a detour from her usual dark aesthetic for the occasion, wearing a punchy golden yellow leather trucker jacket with silver buttons, a sharp collar and white stitching details. The jacket was layered over a black leather bandeau top and latex gloves, giving it a slick edge. Fox completed her ensemble with a matching yellow handbag and silver hoop earrings, as well as her viral smudged eye makeup—now in a bold white palette.

Fox completed her look with one of her new style signatures: heeled boot pants. The footwear features pants and tights merged with pointed-toe heels boots, and has become synonymous with her recent makeover by ex-boyfriend Kanye West earlier this year. In the weeks since their courtship, Fox’s sleek wardrobe included numerous neutral and dark-colored stiletto boot pants and heeled boots from a range of brands, including Diesel, Schiaparelli and Balenciaga.

Boot pants are one of the most divisive new footwear trends, emerging from the aforementioned Diesel and an array of other labels—including Richard Quinn, Emilio Pucci and Saint Laurent. Most pairs, as previously stated, merge bottoms with heeled boots for a hybrid garment that can be layered with numerous pieces or worn on its own. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld have also stepped out in the style in recent weeks, in addition to Fox.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress ‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending events for Paris Fashion Week and making her runway debut walking in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

Click through the gallery to see more of Fox’s best style moments.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 22

Michael Reddy
1d ago

Honey you need to go to makeup school please cause whoever is doing it there wrong honey lol

Reply
24
Erika Mendez
1d ago

Halloween was over like 5 months ago honey put your costume away

Reply
10
Lisa Volz
1d ago

Such a pretty woman and she is making herself look horrid!

Reply
8
Related
Footwear News

Julia Fox Does Mommy Duty in Style Wearing Leather Look and Stilettos

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Fox makes mommy duty a stylish task. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday with her son, Valentino. For the outfit, Fox wore a matching taupe-colored leather outfit consisting of a bustier that had a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slightly baggy leather trousers that matched her bustier. Both of the pieces have sleek white outlining for an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Brings Slick Style to the Pool in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Lace-Up Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took her sleek style to the pool while on a girls’ trip this week. While on vacation with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, the “Selfish” author wore a sleek black bandeau top and skirt. The matching pieces featured a slim-fitting silhouette, the skirt notably including a daring thigh-high slit with a ruched texture. Kardashian accessorized with angular beige acrylic bracelets and a statement ring, keeping her look modern and minimalist. “Moon Manifestations,” Kardashian captioned photos of herself,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Rita Ora
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Boots#Paris Fashion Week#Diesel
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Exits the Super Bowl and Mirrors Julia Fox in Unexpected Denim Boot Pants With Russell Wilson

Ciara took double denim to new extremes while leaving the 2022 Super Bowl with husband Russell Wilson in Los Angeles—and referenced one of the year’s most viral fashion moments so far. The “1, 2 Step” singer exited SoFi Stadium with Wilson in a denim top, which included a dark blue tone, and plunging, light wash draped neckline. Adding her penchant for bling, Ciara wore numerous layered gold necklaces and a chain link belt. When it came to shoes, “Dose” singer took an unexpected route by grounding her look with a daring pair of blue denim boot pants. Combining pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy