A coalition of local government officials are teaming up in a bid to protect their rights to establish municipal broadband services. In many parts of the state, high quality internet is still difficult to come by and private internet service providers aren’t lining up to fill the gap. For years now, local leaders have been stepping into the breach to provide connectivity to residents and businesses. Their new group, dubbed Broadband Access Ohio, wants to ensure they have a free hand to continue doing so.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO