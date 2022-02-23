ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady set to produce, appear in movie titled ’80 for Brady’

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 1 day ago

It’s official. Tom Brady has signed his next contract, joining his next franchise. Although, he presumably won’t be getting tackled any time soon.

And although you may not recognize his teammates anymore, your parents surely will.

Jokes aside, Brady is joining an All-Star cast with several critically acclaimed movie stars.

His next move? According to Hollywood Reporter, Brady is becoming the producer and even suiting up to act in a movie titled 80 for Brady . The film is being made by Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content and is said to be a “road trip comedy”.

Kyle Marvin will be directing the picture for the silver screen and Michael Covino helped write the script, along with Marvin.

The movie is inspired by a true story and centrals around four best friends, who happen to be fans of the New England Patriots. Set in 2017, the quartet begins an adventure to Super Bowl LI to watch their favorite player, someone named Tom Brady who plays quarterback I think.

Brady is said to have had a big role in developing the movie, having worked alongside Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor to produce the motion picture through Brady’s ‘199 Productions’ company.

Who will be Tom Brady’s next teammates?

Starring alongside Tom Brady will be Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field to name a few. So, no Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick and Julian Edelman don’t appear to be on the ticket, but that could change.

Did you know even Tom Brady has an IMDB page ? It turns out he has four producer credits and an additional eight more as an actor. Some of the titles Brady has appeared in over the years include The Simpsons , Family Guy , Entourage , and of course Ted 2 , where he makes an appearance in Seth McFarlane’s comedy along with Mark Wahlberg and several others.

Brady for 80 production will begin later this spring.

