Staten Island, NY

Your Guide to Staten Island Libraries: Hours, Locations and More

By Barbara Russo
 1 day ago

Did you know that there are 13 libraries on Staten Island? It’s true! And these days, libraries offer so much more than just really good reads for all ages, including kids. Staten Island libraries provide access to computer technology, periodicals and other forms of media to educate and entertain. Whether your child is a voracious reader, lover of the arts or a tech whiz, there’s something for every kid to do at the library!

All libraries on Staten Island are part of the New York Public Library, one of three library systems in New York City. (In case you’re wondering, the other two systems are the Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Library.)

If you haven’t been to a library lately, now is a great time to visit with your kids. There are workshops, on-site and virtual programming, gaming events, story-time sessions and so much more for kids and families to enjoy. And don’t worry, bookworms—there are still shelves upon shelves of classic and contemporary books to check out! Also, all three city library systems announced last year that they will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and other circulating materials .

Browse our guide to Staten Island libraries to learn more about what each one offers for family and kids throughout the borough!

Psst: A brand-new library is opening in Charleston on March 16!

Staten Island Libraries

Dongan Hills Library

1617 Richmond Rd.
718-351-1444
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarians: Keith Bradford and Mleeka Khan
The Dongan Hills Library offers a children’s room with a separate preschool area, 10 computers and a stage for events. It has nearly 45,000 books, periodicals and other materials for the public to enjoy.

Great Kills Library

56 Giffords Ln.
718-984-6670
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Rebecca Gueorguiev

Open since 1927, the Great Kills Library underwent its first complete renovation in 2005. The three-level building features a community room with seating for 40, and an entire second floor dedicated to children.

Huguenot Park Library

830 Huguenot Ave.
718-984-4636
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Courtney Blossom

The Huguenot Park Library features a ground-floor children’s area with a separate story-hour room. Like other Staten Island libraries, the Huguenot Park Library offers many free programs for the public to enjoy.

Mariner’s Harbor Library

206 South Ave.
212-621-0690
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarians: Krystina Humbert and Johanna Roed
The Mariner’s Harbor Library opened in 2013, making it one of the newest libraries to have opened on the island. It’s a single-story branch on a 16,000-square-foot plot that serves roughly 30,000 people.

New Dorp Library

309 New Dorp Ln.
718-351-2977
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Stephanie Layburn
Nestled along historic New Dorp Lane, the New Dorp Library offers story time and lot of events for kids and families.

Port Richmond Library

75 Bennett St.
718-442-0158
NOTE: The Port Richmond Library is currently closed for renovations. It is scheduled to reopen in fall of 2023.


Richmondtown Library

200 Clarke Ave.
718-668-0413
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Amy Schaub

This quaint library is located in the heart of Richmondtown. It offers lots of fun activities and events for kids, including story time, crafts, kids’ online book discussions and more. The library is also looking for teen advisors to help promote young adult programs, services and books. The program is a great way to add a positive experience to your teen’s resume!

South Beach Library

21-25 Robin Rd.
718-816-5834
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Kyoko Wells
Get beachy and visit the South Beach Library, located near Staten Island’s boardwalk and shoreline. The library offers lots of activities for kids, especially toddlers. Take your little one to events and activities throughout the year, such as Lego-building events, story time, games and more.


St. George Library Center

5 Central Ave.
718-442-8560
Hours : Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian : Katelynne Lawson

The St. George Library Center features an upper level children’s room with materials for kids up to age 12. A dedicated family literacy space integrates reading with play for toddlers and preschoolers. A teen room features a young adult collection and computers available exclusively for teens. College and career readiness support is available, too!

Stapleton Library

132 Canal St.
718-727-0427
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Mariah Metzger
The Stapleton Library originally opened in 1907. It underwent an expansion and renovation in 2010, and today provides programs for all ages.

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library

2550 Victory Blvd.
718-494-1642
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 1-5pm
Children’s librarian: Elizabeth Smith
Open seven days a week, the Todt-Hill-Westerleigh Library has an extensive children’s area and two community rooms. It also features a diverse language collection, which includes Italian, Russian, Japanese and Hebrew.

Tottenville Library

7430 Amboy Rd .
718-984-0945
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Susannah Aziz
The Tottenville library has public computers that can be reserved for 45 minutes and unlimited WiFi. It also has a variety of children’s and young adult collections, and materials on the history of Tottenville and Staten Island.

West Brighton Library

976 Castleton Ave.
718-442-1416
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm
Children’s librarian: Cherryl Bailey
The West Brighton Library has a collection of 45,000 books, periodicals, CDs, cassettes and videos for all ages. It even has an auditorium that serves as a meeting space for programs and community-sponsored events, as well as a spacious backyard!

