Your Guide to Staten Island Libraries: Hours, Locations and More

Did you know that there are 13 libraries on Staten Island? It’s true! And these days, libraries offer so much more than just really good reads for all ages, including kids. Staten Island libraries provide access to computer technology, periodicals and other forms of media to educate and entertain. Whether your child is a voracious reader, lover of the arts or a tech whiz, there’s something for every kid to do at the library!

All libraries on Staten Island are part of the New York Public Library, one of three library systems in New York City. (In case you’re wondering, the other two systems are the Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Library.)

If you haven’t been to a library lately, now is a great time to visit with your kids. There are workshops, on-site and virtual programming, gaming events, story-time sessions and so much more for kids and families to enjoy. And don’t worry, bookworms—there are still shelves upon shelves of classic and contemporary books to check out! Also, all three city library systems announced last year that they will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and other circulating materials .

Browse our guide to Staten Island libraries to learn more about what each one offers for family and kids throughout the borough!

Psst: A brand-new library is opening in Charleston on March 16!

Staten Island Libraries

1617 Richmond Rd.

718-351-1444

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarians: Keith Bradford and Mleeka Khan

The Dongan Hills Library offers a children’s room with a separate preschool area, 10 computers and a stage for events. It has nearly 45,000 books, periodicals and other materials for the public to enjoy.

56 Giffords Ln.

718-984-6670

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Rebecca Gueorguiev

Open since 1927, the Great Kills Library underwent its first complete renovation in 2005. The three-level building features a community room with seating for 40, and an entire second floor dedicated to children.

830 Huguenot Ave.

718-984-4636

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Courtney Blossom

The Huguenot Park Library features a ground-floor children’s area with a separate story-hour room. Like other Staten Island libraries, the Huguenot Park Library offers many free programs for the public to enjoy.

206 South Ave.

212-621-0690

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarians: Krystina Humbert and Johanna Roed

The Mariner’s Harbor Library opened in 2013, making it one of the newest libraries to have opened on the island. It’s a single-story branch on a 16,000-square-foot plot that serves roughly 30,000 people.

309 New Dorp Ln.

718-351-2977

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Stephanie Layburn

Nestled along historic New Dorp Lane, the New Dorp Library offers story time and lot of events for kids and families.

75 Bennett St.

718-442-0158

NOTE: The Port Richmond Library is currently closed for renovations. It is scheduled to reopen in fall of 2023.

200 Clarke Ave.

718-668-0413

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Amy Schaub

This quaint library is located in the heart of Richmondtown. It offers lots of fun activities and events for kids, including story time, crafts, kids’ online book discussions and more. The library is also looking for teen advisors to help promote young adult programs, services and books. The program is a great way to add a positive experience to your teen’s resume!

21-25 Robin Rd.

718-816-5834

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Kyoko Wells

Get beachy and visit the South Beach Library, located near Staten Island’s boardwalk and shoreline. The library offers lots of activities for kids, especially toddlers. Take your little one to events and activities throughout the year, such as Lego-building events, story time, games and more.

5 Central Ave.

718-442-8560

Hours : Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian : Katelynne Lawson

The St. George Library Center features an upper level children’s room with materials for kids up to age 12. A dedicated family literacy space integrates reading with play for toddlers and preschoolers. A teen room features a young adult collection and computers available exclusively for teens. College and career readiness support is available, too!

132 Canal St.

718-727-0427

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Mariah Metzger

The Stapleton Library originally opened in 1907. It underwent an expansion and renovation in 2010, and today provides programs for all ages.

2550 Victory Blvd.

718-494-1642

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10am-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 1-5pm

Children’s librarian: Elizabeth Smith

Open seven days a week, the Todt-Hill-Westerleigh Library has an extensive children’s area and two community rooms. It also features a diverse language collection, which includes Italian, Russian, Japanese and Hebrew.

7430 Amboy Rd .

718-984-0945

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Susannah Aziz

The Tottenville library has public computers that can be reserved for 45 minutes and unlimited WiFi. It also has a variety of children’s and young adult collections, and materials on the history of Tottenville and Staten Island.

976 Castleton Ave.

718-442-1416

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-6pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-5pm

Children’s librarian: Cherryl Bailey

The West Brighton Library has a collection of 45,000 books, periodicals, CDs, cassettes and videos for all ages. It even has an auditorium that serves as a meeting space for programs and community-sponsored events, as well as a spacious backyard!



The post Your Guide to Staten Island Libraries: Hours, Locations and More appeared first on SI Parent .