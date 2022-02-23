ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Will omicron bring us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNmzu_0eN1CqlC00

rd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Mysterious flying object alerts military aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Covid#Omicron
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The vaccine that spreads immunity by passing itself on like a virus: Researchers investigate potential for self-spreading, needle-less inoculations in wake of Covid pandemic

Vaccines have been our main escape route from the Covid-19 pandemic — yet the logistics of repeatedly injecting millions of us against the virus pushed the NHS almost to breaking point. But what if vaccines were designed to spread from one person to another — just like viruses themselves...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

USDA confirms highly contagious avian influenza in Virginia

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County. This was the first time the disease has been found in Virginia, and poultry owners and industry members alike need to take...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
CNET

Do we need a fourth COVID vaccine shot? Who is eligible for a second booster now?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that your COVID-19 vaccination status isn't "up to date" unless you've been boosted -- meaning you've received three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines or two shots of Johnson & Johnson. As some people receive second booster shots, will that "up to date" status soon mean a fourth shot?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Newly Crowned Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Talk Plans For 2022

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii has two new winners as Kiana Yamat and Malulani Paiste hold the titles for Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA. A total of 43 women from across Hawaii come together to compete for the titles of Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2022, a title Kiana Yamat feels shocked to have.
HAWAII STATE
scitechdaily.com

Waning Immunity: Study Shows Declining Effectiveness of 3rd Dose of mRNA COVID Vaccines

Data also show people who are Hispanic or Black half as likely to receive booster than people who are white. A nationwide study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the first to show that immunity against severe COVID-19 disease begins to wane 4 months after receipt of the third dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Waning immunity was observed during both the Delta and Omicron variant waves in similar fashion to how mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after a second dose. Although protection decreased with time, a third dose was still highly effective at preventing severe illness with COVID-19.
CANCER
KHON2

KHON2

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy