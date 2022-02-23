ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father Robert on his birthday

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her father , Robert Kardashian on what would be his 78th birthday.

The star, 41, and her siblings posted to celebrate their late father, who passed away as a result of esophaegal cancer on 30 September, 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim shared a throwback image of herself and her dad at a restaurant in the 90s, writing that she misses him.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Birthday selfie with my dad!

“We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.”

The Independent

The Independent

