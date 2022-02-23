HTA awards $2.9 million to 86 community-based projects

The Vancouver-based Kuni Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in Southwest Washington, awarded $9.8 million to 15 nonprofits in Washington and Oregon during its latest round of grant giving. The grants went to organizations that advance cancer research and provide affordable housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Life expectancy across the country can vary based on which state you were born in, and the National Center for Health Statistics found Hawaii residents had the highest life expectancy at birth with 80.9 years. Their findings showed across the nation, life expectancy was longer for...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is providing $66.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to eight grantees to expand outreach efforts in 38 states and the District of Columbia to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and vaccinations.
HONOLULU (KHON2) –A new study ranked 2022's most glamorous cities and Honolulu ranked in the top 10. LawnStarter ranked 200 of the U.S. largest cities on 35 indicators of exclusivity such as household wealth, access to Michelin-starred restaurants, and Fashion Week Participation. The city coming in first is...
Gardendale’s Teksouth Corp. has been awarded an $89 million multi-year contract with the Air Force District of Washington. Under the contract, Teksouth will specifically service the inter-agency operations in the National Capital Region, Air Staff, Combatant Commands and Air Force elements around the world, with assistance through financial analysis, budget and information technology services.
