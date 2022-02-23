ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hope Solo Says USWNT Settlement Is ‘Not a Huge Win’

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETehs_0eN1CGQO00

Solo has a separate lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which she says “still stands.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Not every current and former USWNT star is happy with Tuesday‘s news that the team reached a $24 million settlement with U.S. Soccer . Former goalkeeper Hope Solo took to Instagram to reject the idea that the settlement is a “huge win,” while taking shots at U.S. stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Solo posted a key part of the announcement to Instagram, highlighting that the settlement is “contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement.”

“This settlement is not a ‘huge win.’ It's heartbreaking and infuriating. A ‘promise’ of equal pay from the Federation and backpay for a select group of players isn't equal pay and it's not what this fight was about,” Solo said.

“Read the fine print. ‘Contingent upon the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement.’ It doesn't exist yet and is not guaranteed. If the players had ever been successful in negotiating an equal CBA, there would've been no reason to sue the Federation in the first place.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Solo is one of five USWNT stars, along with Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn, who filed on a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016. She later opted to file a California-based equal pay lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which is still ongoing. She says that she will continue fighting that case, in light of a settlement that she believes is lacking.

“Throughout the entire process, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were the two most agreeable with the Federation and to this day, continue to to accept terms that are nowhere near what we set out to do,” Solo continued on Instagram. “They both know this is not a win. They know it's an easy out of a fight they were never really in.

“The players who got us to where we are today are people like Christie Rampone who stepped up to interview with the EEOC. She and I were the only two players to do so. Players like Christie, Abby Wambach, Shannon Boxx, Heather 'Reilly, Amy Rodriguez, Sydney Leroux, Lauren Cheney, Lori Chalupny and everyone else on the 2015 team who set this fight in motion will not benefit from the selfishness and inequality of this settlement. It also guarantees nothing to the next generation of players. The equal pay case against US Soccer I filed on behalf of the Team long before the Team sued, still stands and I remain committed to fighting for all players — past, present and future.”

Based on Tuesday’s agreement, $22 million will be paid to current and former players involved in the case, with another $2 million set for an account that will benefit USWNT players in their pursuits for after their playing careers, as well as other women's soccer charitable efforts. Players will be able to apply for up to $50,000 from that fund.

In 2020, Sports Illustrated 's Michael McCann wrote that a joint request filed by Solo and U.S. Soccer “noted that Solo intends to coordinate discussions of her Equal Pay Claim with the players and that the outcome of the players’ summary judgment motion ‘will likely have an impact on [Solo's] claims.’”

McCann said that Judge James Donato, overseeing Solo's case in California, is not “automatically bound,” by rulings in the other case.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 5

Governor Lew Wallace
1d ago

Nobody really cares about girls soccer especially when they are ugly militant lesbians who hate their country!

Reply(3)
4
Related
The Spun

Megan Rapinoe’s Partner, Sue Bird, Reacts To Settlement

WNBA legend Sue Bird is ecstatic about the latest news surrounding women’s soccer in the United States. The U.S. women’s national team reached a massive $24M settlement in their lawsuit against U.S. Soccer wishing for equal pay. From now on, they’ll be paid the same as the men for tournaments such as the World Cup.
SOCCER
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo slams 'infuriating' $24million equal-pay deal between US Soccer and women's national team players, saying stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe 'both know this is not a win'

Former United States women's goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the national team's $24-million equal pay settlement with US Soccer was not the huge win being described by captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, bur rather 'heartbreaking and infuriating.'. Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Michael Phelps’ alleged ex-girlfriend calls him ‘hypocrite’ over trans rights comments about Lia Thomas

A trans activist who claims she once dated Michael Phelps is claiming the Olympic swimming legend is a “hypocrite” for his seemingly ambivalent stance on controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas.Speaking with Radar, Taylor Lianne Chandler, whom Mr Phelps has never confirmed having a relationship with, said the swim star was ill-informed about trans issues, after he spoke about Ms Thomas."In that moment of watching and hearing him say those things, it felt like a literal slap in the face," she said. "I felt like I was good enough to love, lay with and be with, but not be respected...
SOCIETY
New York Post

Kamila Valieva speaks out after Olympic figure skating controversy

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling grateful for her support system after her dramatic experience at the Beijing Olympics, during which the 15-year-old was thrust into the spotlight over a failed drug test. Valieva took to Instagram this week to reflect on her experience, which ended last week after...
SPORTS
Hypebae

Lia Thomas Is the Face of Controversy Surrounding Transgender Women in Sports

Lia Thomas is the center of controversy concerning transgender women in sports. Following her three victories in NCAA women’s swimming events last week, including the 500-, 200- and 100-yard freestyle, renewed attention has been directed to the debate about the balance between fair play and inclusion. Thomas’ success has...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Amy Rodriguez
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Lori Chalupny
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Shannon Boxx
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
SPORTbible

Kamila Valieva Breaks Silence On Winter Olympics Scandal

Teenage figure skating star Kamila Valieva has broken her silence following the Winter Olympics scandal that saw her and her ROC teammates denied gold. The 15-year-old came into the Olympics expected to dominate, and it appeared that would be the case when she won gold apart of the teams' event.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Winter Olympics TV Ratings Are In: Sports Fans React

The Beijing Winter Olympics ratings are in and they aren’t good. Per Front Office Sports, the winter games drew the lowest ratings in the history of the Olympics since NBC began broadcasting the event. This year’s games drew an average of 11.4 million primetime viewers. It was close to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer Federation#Uswnt#Cba
Washington Post

USWNT captures SheBelieves Cup with a dominant win over Iceland

The priority for the U.S. women’s national soccer team in the SheBelieves Cup, Coach Vlatko Andonovski said repeatedly the past week, was to test a new wave of players and gain a better understanding of his talent pool before bigger things this summer. He also said he wouldn’t mind...
FIFA
Channel 3000

Women’s soccer settlement is a landmark win for fairness

Female athletes continue to face opponents on the field and off, constantly told they aren’t good enough or strong enough, are dull to watch, celebrate too much when they win, and cry too much when they lose. But a $24 million settlement between the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the US Soccer Federation (USSF), announced in a court filing Tuesday, is a reminder that the bottom line continues to be clear: empower women’s sports to get results, but don’t wait for results to invest in women’s sports.
FIFA
MedicalXpress

Figure skating in the 2022 Olympics hinged on quad jumps. Could 2026 feature quintuple jumps?

In elite figure skating, it's all about the quads—for now, at least. The highly difficult quadruple jumps, which require ice skaters to launch into the air, complete four full rotations in one second or less, then land gracefully on one foot, have become the new standard of excellence at the highest levels of the sport. At the Beijing Olympics, the gold and silver medalists in the women's free skate threw seven quad jumps, combined. Nathan Chen, the gold medalist in the men's free-skate competition, pulled off five different quads during his routine.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
Golf Digest

Alexander Zverev swings racket at chair ump repeatedly, continues to torpedo own career

We regret to inform you that we have a new entry in the "insane temperamental lunatics of men's tennis" file, and man, it is a doozy. Alexander Zverev, the 24-year-old German who you may remember charitably as a gold medalist and two-time ATP Finals winner, or less charitably as the guy being investigated for some really awful domestic abuse allegations, was playing a doubles match at the Mexican Open late Tuesday night when he completely lost his cool. The incident happened just after he and Marcelo Melo lost, and you can watch his temper tantrum here:
TENNIS
Washington Post

In its USWNT settlement, U.S. Soccer essentially made an admission: It was all true

U.S. Soccer’s biggest concession to the women’s national team members isn’t the $24 million. It’s the acknowledgment that millions of dollars in insults were real. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and their teammates, like so many other women who hazard a pay discrimination complaint against a powerful employer, were treated as if they had imagined the slights and the financial sleights of hand.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Settlement Is About Righting Wrongs, Repairing Relations

If there’s one thing that’s been apparent for the U.S. women’s national team on the biggest stages over the last three decades, it’s that it has a habit of winning. Some games during tournaments don’t go its way. Some tournaments as a whole don’t go its way. It’s far from faultless. But it persists and tends to bounce back quite emphatically if and when missteps occur.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy