Ever since 2020, fans have been trying to figure out what happened in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case. The alleged story is that Tory shot Megan in the foot. However, Tory has been adamant that this did not happen, and some have even speculated that it was Meg's former friend Kelsey Nicole who pulled the trigger. It has been a very messy court case, and to this day, there is still very little clarity on what actually happened.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO