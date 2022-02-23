ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raton, NM

Raton man charged in rape of family member

By Scott Brown
 1 day ago

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, state police announced the arrest of a Raton man charged in multiple sexual assaults involving his own family member. An NMSP press release states 61-year-old Larry Guara was arrested on six charges, including criminal sexual penetration in the 1st degree (child under 13 years of age), Criminal sexual penetration in the 2nd degree (force or coercion involving a child 13 to 18), one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the 3rd degree, and three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor in the 2nd degree.

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

The release states state police learned over an 11-month investigation that the victim was Guara’s family member and the crimes happened over the span of six years, beginning when the female was a young child. The family member told investigators that Guara sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Guara was arrested without incident on February 18, 2022, in Raton. He was booked into the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center.

