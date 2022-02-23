ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Preventative Maintenance

 1 day ago
A few years ago country singer Ronny Millsap sang, “Keep the home fires burning.” Not too long ago temperatures approached and reached zero in Texas and snow covered everything. In the past when we lost electric power in winter storms we relied heavily on our gas fireplaces and logs. Then you...

Freeze makes grass susceptible to fire by Mario Villarino

Although rain has been in our weather forecast on and off, not significant precipitation has occurred in the last few weeks causing extreme dry conditions in our fields. “Drought or freeze-cured grasses provide a very receptive medium for an accidental wildfire ignition and dead grass will readily ignite under a wide range of weather conditions,” according to Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 2/11

Today I noticed our first few dandelions, as well as a few other weeds, popping up in the yard. Although they are not welcome sights to those who love a picture-perfect yard, they are a welcome sign for me as they mean spring can’t be far behind. Last week...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Canning Foods Safely at Home by Johanna Hicks

Vegetable gardening is just around the corner. Many people have a green thumb, which means a bumper crop of produce! Canning foods at home can be a fun way to preserve an abundant harvest from your garden. However, if done incorrectly, home-canned foods can cause serious, even fatal, foodborne illness. Make sure the foods you preserve at home are safe for you and your family by following these recommendations:
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Ongoing severe weather updates

11:30 p.m.: Como VFD reports they cleared a tree blocking the road at FM 2560 and CR 2174. 12:00 a.m.: Cumby VFD reports clearing downed trees. 7 a.m.– Cumby residents report CR 4732 West of 275 blocked by a downed tree. 7:16 a.m: Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office informs that...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Become a county storm spotter in 2022 with Skywarn/ SSPD

The 2022 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The National Weather Service will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Hopkins County on Thursday, February 17th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Sulphur Springs Police Department. Registration for this online class can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class. This virtual class is being combined with Rockwall County.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

WEATHER CLOSURES FEBRUARY 2, 2022

– Sulphur Springs ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, a decision will be made about 2/4 by noon on 2/3. – Saltillo ISD: All campuses and offices closed 2/3, restart school 10 a.m. Friday 2/4. In order to provide mandatory days as required by TEA, 2/21 will no longer be a school holiday.
