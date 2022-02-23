Junior Achievement to host statewide business simulation competition for high school students – taking STEM learning outside the classroom
Junior Achievement of Maine will host its 16th Annual Titan Challenge for high school students on Wednesday, March 2. Sponsored by IDEXX, this immersive business competition introduces students to business, entrepreneurship, and soft skill development and provides a real-world simulation that puts students in the CEO seat to run a company....bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0