(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple events are approaching fast on the calendar when it comes to giving to those who need it the most. 'Dine to Donate' is an event happening on Wednesday sponsored by Golden Drive for Homeless Kids and both Culver's locations in Fargo and West Fargo. The locations will be donating 20% of all sales between 11am - 2pm and 5pm - 8pm to the Golden Drive for Homeless Kids.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO