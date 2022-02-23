ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerrilla RF a step closer to having stock traded after SEC approval

By Lillian Johnson
Triad Business Journal
 1 day ago
Guerrilla RF, the Triad's latest public company, is one step closer to having its...

Kansas City Star

Trading Intel Stock After Company Buys Tower Semiconductor

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report stock has been mixed on Tuesday, trading higher, then lower on the day. Shares are currently back on the positive side in the early afternoon, up about 1.3% after Intel announced it will buy Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) - Get Tower Semiconductor Ltd Report for $5.4 billion.
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
Reuters

NYSE moves closer to NFT trading with trademark application

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has filed an application to register the term "NYSE" for a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), taking a step closer to setting up an online trading place for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The hype around cryptocurrencies last year spilled over to NFTs,...
Fortune

Fed bans officials from stock and crypto trades after series of scandals

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve formally adopted tough, sweeping restrictions on officials’ investing and trading, aiming to prevent a repeat of the ethics scandal that engulfed the U.S. central bank last year.
MarketRealist

Is Milo Credit’s Crypto Mortgage Right for You?

Many people want to own a home, but that remains a distant dream for some because of their need to get a bank to finance the purchase. What if you could use your Bitcoin holding as collateral for a home loan, though? This is now a possibility thanks to Milo’s crypto mortgage program.
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks step gingerly in early trade

Feb 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS STEP GINGERLY IN EARLY TRADE (1006 EST/1506 GMT) U.S. stock indexes are little changed in early trade on Friday as investors...
Triad Business Journal

