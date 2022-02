The facility reopened on Valentine's Day, after two years of closure due to remodeling and then a pandemic It was a beautiful day at the Prineville Senior Center on Feb. 14, and not just because it was Valentine's Day. It was the first time in two years that the facility has been open for congregate meals, and a number of the regulars were waiting at the door when the noontime meal was open for the public. The new coordinator, Stephanie Jones, was waiting for her clients, and she was excited to meet new people and get to see folks face...

