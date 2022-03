A misinformation campaign is trying to trick people into using less secure messaging apps, Signal has said.Signal is a chat app that is known in large part for protecting messages as they are sent between users, using a technology known as end-to-end encryption. That means that only the sender and recipient of messages can read their content, making it less susceptible to hacking.In recent days there have been a run of rumours attempting to suggest that the app has been “hacked and compromised” and that its security has been weakened, Signal said. But those rumours appear to be part of...

INTERNET ・ 20 MINUTES AGO