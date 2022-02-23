ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New App Volumes Server - need to have it ignore the old one

By bvi2006
vmware.com
 1 day ago

I have built a new app volumes server so that I can run...

communities.vmware.com

Fast Company

Massive Slack outage reveals the need for alternative office communications

Slack, the workplace chat tool that’s become the default way for workers at many companies to stay in touch with each other, reported an outage Tuesday morning. “Some customers are unable to load Slack,” the Salesforce-owned company reported. “We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.”
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
komando.com

A major change is coming to your Gmail inbox

In the age of texting, chat platforms and video conferencing, email is still king in many office settings. There’s no pressure to respond right away, and you’re not limited to one or two sentences at a time. We’re human, and we make mistakes. How often do you send...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

If you’re in search of a great go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to shop out there. But if you’re on a budget, there are also some great student laptop deals to shop, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve been able to track down is taking place at Best Buy today. The Acer Chromebook 311 has been discounted all the way down to just $109, a $140 savings from its regular price of $249. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even have your new Acer Chromebook 311 as quickly as within an hour with in-store pickup where it’s available.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

You'll like your Android phone better if you change these settings

From the now-old Google Pixel 3 all the way up to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22, Android phones are loaded up with settings that impact the way you use your device. For example, your phone is set to a default brightness, notification system and home screen setup. By tweaking these settings just a bit, you can optimize your Android experience.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

5 best browsers not named Chrome to use with your Android phone

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google. But every time you use Google or Google Chrome, your information and habits are stored and used to serve targeted ads and more. Tap or click here for a big reason to stop using Google Chrome on your smartphone. So what...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: The One Browser You Have To Stop Using ASAP—It's Slowing Your iPhone!

Browsers seem like they’re all one and the same. It’s easy to assume their one function is to serve as a conduit that gets you to the web pages you want to spend time on, but the reality isn’t so simple. Some browsers pose more of a security risk and even a battery drain than others and knowing the worst (and best) browsers to use can help keep your phone and data protected. Tech experts agree: this is the one browser you have to stop using ASAP.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES

