Tomatomania! Starts Its Juicy SoCal Roll

A FRUIT TREE, around February, has a knack for stopping any flower fan in their beauty-seeking tracks. After all, a person wants to pause and admire this painting-perfect sight, which includes barky limbs bursting with frilly pink blossoms (and when we say "pink," we mean just about every shade of pink a person can imagine). Where, though, can you go to see a profusion of pink-a-tude, and several trees, or even rows of trees, in full-on February splendor? Venturing to where such specimens are cultivated is one primo idea, a place like Modesto. So many Central Valley farms are at their showy best during the second month, so much so that Visit Modesto created a map for those visitors and locals eager to take an Almond Blossom Cruise.

MODESTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO