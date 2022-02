(BPT) - By Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President of Vaccines at Sanofi. While flu seasons can vary in severity, one thing is clear: older adults bear the greatest burden from severe complications of seasonal flu. Year over year, about 90% of flu-related deaths and 50-70% of influenza-related hospitalizations occur in adults aged 65 and older. The higher risk for severe flu-related complications in older adults can be attributed to weakened immune systems and the presence of underlying chronic health conditions. Although what’s not apparent within these data is the disproportionate impact of severe complications from seasonal flu on older adults from racial and ethnic minority groups. This month, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is evaluating data so that it can provide clearer guidance for flu vaccines for these populations.

