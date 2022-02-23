ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Homeless man fatally beaten with pipe; 2 arrested in downtown Wichita

By Ryan Newton, Stephanie Nutt
KSNT News
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One homeless man is dead, and two others were arrested following a beating that took place on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the bridge near Seneca and McLean by the Indian Center around 6:45 p.m. They found 30-year-old Blake Barnes of Wichita. He had been beaten. Barnes was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Officers contacted a witness who was able to direct them to a suspect. The witness reported another suspect was involved and left on a bicycle before officers arrived.

Police arrested 63-year-old David Chandler and 31-year-old Abel Molina, both of Wichita, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

    David Chandler (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)
    Abel Molina (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

In a news release, police said Chandler was reported to have struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe. Police found him walking from the scene. The second suspect, Abel Molina, was found in the 400 block of N. Seneca.

All men are known to be homeless, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

