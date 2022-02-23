ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Goodwill hosts open casting event in Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film industry is booming in New Mexico. Goodwill Industries and Bill Marinella Casting are holding open casting at the Goodwill office in Albuquerque.

Daniel Mcconnell, the services director at Goodwill, says this is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to get their foot in the door. It is open to all ages and people are encouraged to show up and get their picture taken to be put into a director database.

The event will take place on February 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at 5000 San Mateo Blvd NE. To learn more about the event visit www.goodwillnm.org .

