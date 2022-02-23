Goodwill hosts open casting event in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film industry is booming in New Mexico. Goodwill Industries and Bill Marinella Casting are holding open casting at the Goodwill office in Albuquerque.

Daniel Mcconnell, the services director at Goodwill, says this is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to get their foot in the door. It is open to all ages and people are encouraged to show up and get their picture taken to be put into a director database.

The event will take place on February 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at 5000 San Mateo Blvd NE. To learn more about the event visit www.goodwillnm.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.