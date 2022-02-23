Novak Djokovic wins second match of 2022

Novak Djokovic Press Association

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returned to competitive play with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti in his Dubai Tennis Championships opener on Monday.

Things got a little more nervy versus Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, but Djokovic ultimately prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to book a spot in the tournament's quarterfinal round, where he will face Jiri Vesely.

Djokovic famously missed last month's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his refusal to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Agence France-Presse (h/t France24), the 34-year-old thanked fans in attendance and his supporters during his latest post-match on-the-court interview.

"It was equally good support for both Karen and me and for us as tennis players traveling around the world, this is what we play for, this kind of atmosphere, this kind of passion from the people that come to watch us, so I want to thank you from my heart," Djokovic said. "I missed it (competing) obviously, this is my life, this is what I've known to do and I still keep on doing for the last 20 years almost. Professional tennis is my love first of all. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch."

Djokovic previously said he's willing to opt out of future Grand Slam events if they require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, coronavirus restrictions are being lifted throughout Europe, so his status for such tournaments remains up in the air.