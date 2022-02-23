ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic wins second match of 2022

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOoMy_0eN1A0Jb00
Novak Djokovic Press Association

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returned to competitive play with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti in his Dubai Tennis Championships opener on Monday.

Things got a little more nervy versus Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, but Djokovic ultimately prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to book a spot in the tournament's quarterfinal round, where he will face Jiri Vesely.

Djokovic famously missed last month's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his refusal to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Agence France-Presse (h/t France24), the 34-year-old thanked fans in attendance and his supporters during his latest post-match on-the-court interview.

"It was equally good support for both Karen and me and for us as tennis players traveling around the world, this is what we play for, this kind of atmosphere, this kind of passion from the people that come to watch us, so I want to thank you from my heart," Djokovic said.

"I missed it (competing) obviously, this is my life, this is what I've known to do and I still keep on doing for the last 20 years almost. Professional tennis is my love first of all. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch."

Djokovic previously said he's willing to opt out of future Grand Slam events if they require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, coronavirus restrictions are being lifted throughout Europe, so his status for such tournaments remains up in the air.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds to ban report

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews offered her own response to a report that she had been banned from Kansas City Chiefs games. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claimed that Mahomes had banned both Matthews and his brother Jackson from Chiefs games because they were bad for his brand. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet, and Mahomes openly laughed off the claim on social media.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
Telegraph

Watch: Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket and fires volley of abuse at official

Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Alexander Zverev apologizes as Andy Murray calls him out for ‘dangerous’ Mexican Open behavior

World number three Alexander Zverev was shockingly booted from the Mexican Open for an incident involving a chair umpire at the tournament. Zverev was participating in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, which the two lost in three sets. The German tennis star was angered by the umpire’s call and proceeded to smash his racket against the chair in a wild turn of events. Zverev’s Mexican Open meltdown prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to call him out for his behavior, which coincided with an apology from the world number three, via TennisNow and SportingNews.
TENNIS
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Says Only 1 PGA Tour Player Isn’t Happy

Phil Mickelson’s past comments about the Saudi-backed golf league have generated plenty of headlines over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka commented on this entire situation. Koepka, who spoke at the Honda Classic on Tuesday, made it clear that every player on the PGA Tour is happy....
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#The Associated Press#Espn#Agence France Presse
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
Daily Mail

French No 1 Gael Monfils blames adverse reaction to Covid booster for his recent withdrawals, with 35-year-old citing 'health glitch' as compatriot Jeremy Chardy also struggles after getting vaccinated last summer

Gael Monfils has revealed his withdrawal from recent tournaments is due to a probable adverse reaction to his third dose of coronavirus vaccine. The Frenchman has not played since a one-sided loss to Swede Mikael Ymer in Montpellier three weeks ago and will not represent his country in Davis Cup next week.
TENNIS
WGAU

Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst

ACAPULCO, Mexico — (AP) — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match. The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Attacks Umpire's Chair During On-Court Meltdown

8:08 AM PT -- Zverev has issued an apology for his actions ... calling them "wrong and unacceptable." Zverev added that he apologized to the the chair umpire. "I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again," Zverev said. "I am sorry for letting you down."
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic's gift to the little fan in Dubai

Novak Djokovic r made his first round match at the ATP 500 in Dubai by easily adjusting Lorenzo Musetti with a double 6-3 in an hour and a quarter, immediately appearing to be in good condition despite almost three months of absence from the fields. Djokovic also became a protagonist...
TENNIS
ESPN

Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal cruise into 2nd round of Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire on Tuesday to move into the second round at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic for top spot in the men's tennis rankings if he...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops truth bomb on Alexander Zverev’s punishment over German’s Mexican Open outburst

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev absolutely lost Wednesday in the Mexican Open, violently attacking the umpire’s chair with his racket while spouting an expletive-laden rant directed at the umpire. The shocking behavior led to the German’s dismissal from the tournament. While Zverev has since apologized for his actions, fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal fully believes that Zverev deserves the punishment.
TENNIS
The Spun

Greg Norman Getting Crushed For What He Said About PGA Tour

Greg Norman has gotten himself into some hot water with his recent comments about the PGA TOUR. Norman, who was recently appointed as commissioner of the new Saudi Super Golf League, called out his former professional home for “egregious acts of bullying” in its attempts to discourage PGA TOUR players from negotiating with the government of Saudi Arabia’s new league.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy