ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Fireside Restaurant to close, owners hope to reopen soon

By Tamela Baker, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 1 day ago

A longtime local eatery is closing Thursday, but the owners hope to reopen in a few months with a new format.

The management of the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, housed within the Ramada Plaza Hotel on Underpass Way, announced the closing on social media last week.

More: Comings and goings: Meritus buys land and house; baker offers allergy-friendly treats

"This post is not easy for us to write and we apologize for the short notice," the post read. "However, we have made the difficult decision to close down The Fireside Restaurant at the close of business on 2/24."

The restaurant, which is owned by Bowman Hospitality Group, served classic American cuisine and was known for its crab cakes and prime rib.

New developments: Bistro Grill, La Trattoria Pizzeria get licenses to serve beer, wine, liquor

Bowman is considering next steps for the restaurant, according to Bowman President Robin Ferree.

"All I can say right now is that yes, it is scheduled to close, and we're working on options to reopen it," Ferree told The Herald-Mail on Wednesday.

"We're hoping to reopen the Fireside with a different and improved format," he said, but added that definite decisions had not yet been made.

"We just wanted to explore some different options," Ferree said. "We hope we can make an arrangement that it reopens in the next three months."

And when the restaurant does reopen, its current employees will be invited to come back.

"Once we're able to reopen, they will certainly be given options to work," Ferree said. "The workforce there has been extremely loyal. And they're well-liked and we would like them to stay."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Fireside Restaurant to close, owners hope to reopen soon

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closes, New BBQ Restaurant Moving In.

From death comes new life. At least that is the case for a once-popular restaurant and a new restaurant that is opening in its place. Honey Bear’s BBQ had previously occupied the space at 2824 North Central Avenue in Chandler. However, after the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Honey Bear’s could not sustain the shutdowns, and eventually closed its doors for good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trattoria#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Bowman Hospitality Group#American#Bistro Grill
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has a Deal with $1 Burgers All Month

If you're trying to dig up deals on a quick meal, mobile apps from restaurants are always a good bet. Wendy's is definitely one of the chains that almost always has its app loaded with discounts. In Wendy's app right now, you'll find an offer that can land you a...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What 'Road Kill' Actually Means At Texas Roadhouse

If you're looking to scoot your boots and dig into a big hunk of steak so rare it's practically mooing, you needn't travel all the way to the Lone Star state. Texas Roadhouse is America's largest steakhouse, Restaurant Business Online reports, with more than 600 locations worldwide (via Texas Roadhouse). You may be charmed by the tributes to outlaw country star Willie Nelson, or enamored with the ability to pick your own steak. Heck, if just want to score some free peanuts and those yeast rolls with the cinnamon butter, we won't blame you.
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

Burger King's Big Mac-Like Sandwich Is Back and Beefy as Ever

Fast-food brands have beef, obviously, but sometimes that beef is with other fast-food brands. Whether it's Wendy's throwing shade at anyone willing to enter the ring on Twitter or fast-food Goliaths like McDonald's and Burger King going at it with competing deals—fast food can get messy. Now, Burger King is unleashing more shade by bringing back its Big Mac-like Burger, the Big King XL.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

1K+
Followers
646
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy