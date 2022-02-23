Morena Baccarin chats about her new show, ‘The Endgame’

You’ve seen her in “Deadpool” and as the wife to Nicholas Brody in “Homeland.” Now Morena Baccarin is starring as the lead in NBC’s new drama, “The Endgame.”

The show centers on Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is chased by the FBI after coordinating several bank heists.

“The Endgame” airs 10 p.m. Mondays on NBC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 23, 2022.

