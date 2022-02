TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Pit Crew has taken in a new rescue dog, and like many of the other animals they save, this one has a long and tough road ahead. Calamity Jane, or C.J., was brought here from Texas on Saturday after the Pit Crew got tagged in some pictures and videos on Facebook seeking some help. The dog is paralyzed in her back legs because a bullet is lodged in her spine.

