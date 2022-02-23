Ben & Jerry's Unique New Flavor Is A Cookie Lover's Dream

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.

