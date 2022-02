February 22nd was National Margarita Day, which, personally I just assumed was Cinco De Mayo, but I'm all for an extra excuse to enjoy a margarita. Zippia.com even ranked all 50 states based on how much they love margaritas. I had assumed that states bordering Mexico would take the top spots and boy, I couldn't have been more wrong. Can you believe that Maine and New Hampshire took the top two spots?! We sure love our margaritas up here so we asked our listeners, where are the BEST margaritas in Maine? Here's what they came up with!

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO