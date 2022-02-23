ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises health concerns for nuclear war

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n2If_0eN17wcm00

NORTHAMPTON. Mass ( WWLP ) – As tensions around the Russia-Ukraine conflict rise, health experts are voicing concerns.

The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War are warning of both NATO and Russian military capabilities if the current situation were to escalate. According to the organization, both NATO and Russia have military doctrines that allow the use of tactical nuclear weapons to fend off defeat in a conventional war.

Two charged with trafficking cocaine after illegal drug activity reported

For example, a single 100-kiloton nuclear weapon exploding of Kremlin could kill a quarter of a million people. The IPPNW is calling on the US to work with all armed-states to disarm nuclear weapons.

“This is not a pie in the sky fantasy. This is something that we need if our civilization is going to survive. The people who say we can maintain these enormous nuclear arsenals forever and expect that nothing will ever go wrong. I think those are the people who are living in a fantasy world,” said Dr. Ira Helfand, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

This is why the organization is pushing so hard to eliminate nuclear capabilities altogether.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Deliberate planning: Retired Army Ranger talks Russia’s attack on Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. defense officials are calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night the ‘initial phase’ of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. News 3 spoke with retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who says actions taken by President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate, intentional attack on Ukraine. “There’s no question, it’s been months […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nuclear Weapon#Nato#Russian#Ippnw
WWLP

Biden says US will sanction Russian banks, impose export controls

President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail Russian high-tech imports, as part of a coordinated effort within allies to penalize the Kremlin for its military attack against Ukraine.
POTUS
WWLP

How will the Russian invasion impact PA?

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Russian invasion can be felt in the United States and in Erie. Since Russia is one of the biggest exporters of oil, this hits our financial markets. “They impact all of our financial markets just like everywhere else. As a matter of fact, the Russian market right now as we […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy