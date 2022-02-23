Colin Jost teases Scarlett Johansson about her new skincare line: ‘I’m starting a similar brand’

On the imminent launch of her new skin care line titled The Outset, Scarlett Johansson took a little ribbing from her husband, Colin Jost.

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, the social profiles and website for Johansson's project went live this week.

As part of the promotion, the actress posted a number of lovely black and white photos on the brand's Instagram .

One of the snaps was a simple shot of her profile, which prompted Jostt to jokingly comment, "Is this the best way to contact you? I'm starting a similar brand called ‘Part of a Face’ and would love to use this photo. Thanks."

The famous couple showed off their shared sense of wicked wit to full effect in their recent Super Bowl commercial, but the "Saturday Night Live" cast member was on the receiving end of most of the jokes.

Johansson has previously served as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's fragrances and starred in a L'Oréal Paris campaign. And now, "The Avengers" star is taking her cosmetics love to a more personal level.

She previously described The OutSet's vision to Allure , noting: "I created this brand to elevate clean, essential skin care. This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort."

That’s all well and good, but for Jost, it was a fun way to joke about getting some downtime with his ever-busy wife.

Afterall, the two had their first baby, Cosmo, last August; and Johansson already has her seven-year old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

