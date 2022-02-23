ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Honda Classic betting preview: Odds & best bets

By Matt Wiesenfeld
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8BIX_0eN17Pgv00
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 18th hole during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open. Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

After starting 2022 out West, the PGA Tour is now hitting Florida for four straight events with the Honda Classic leading off.

This is considered one of the most challenging courses on the tour and that is a big reason that Sungjae Im is the favorite this wee. He won the event 2 years ago so he is not going to be intimidated by the course this weekend.

Im is not the only past winner in the field this week. He is joined by Ricky Fowler, who won in 2017.

The level of difficulty is one of the reasons we are not getting a stacked field like we saw last week. Though they would probably never admit it, some players just don't want to mess with their games if they don't have to.

With so many top players missing, this event has become a great spot for true longshots.

Event Details

Date: Feb 24–27, 2022

Course: PGA National Resort & Spa - The Champion Course

Purse: $8,000,000

Top Odds

  • Sungjae Im +1400
  • Daniel Berger +1600
  • Joaquin Niemann +1800
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Louis Oosthuizen +2000
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2200
  • Billy Horschel +2200
  • Shane Lowry +2500
  • Matthew Wolff +3300
  • Keith Mitchell +3300
  • Matt Jones +3300

Bets to Consider

Brooks Koepka +2000

Based on history it is easy to make the case that he is the best player in the field, but you are not overpaying for everything he has done in his career this week. He might have missed the cut at last week's event but he finished third at the Phoenix Open. The value is too good to ignore in this spot and the course should suit him well.

Mito Pereira +5000

This one is all about promise. Pereira is one of the best ball strikers on the tour and the course should give him a chance because of it. Joaquin Niemann broke through last week and maybe it is Pereira's turn to cash in a big number. Remember that last part. It is the price that makes him interesting and longshots have won here before.

Keith Mitchell To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Mitchell should be somewhere on your radar because he won this event back in 2019. Also, his recent form has been pretty good. In his last 5 events, he has one missed cut and four top 12 finishes with a high of seventh at the Sony. It is a nice profile to lean on this weekend.

Brian Harman To Finish Top 20 (+230)

Harman has finished in the top 15 in two of his last three events, including a 14th place finish last week at the Phoenix. Some of his best performances have been on tough courses and in majors so I want to give him a shot even though he would have missed on this one the last time he played the Honda back in 2020.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds to ban report

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews offered her own response to a report that she had been banned from Kansas City Chiefs games. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claimed that Mahomes had banned both Matthews and his brother Jackson from Chiefs games because they were bad for his brand. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet, and Mahomes openly laughed off the claim on social media.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods has a very simple solution to golf's distance problem

Tiger Woods believes there is a simple solution to golf's distance problem: adding spin to the golf ball. Woods was asked about bifurcating golf's rules over the weekend and he believes that nothing should be done to hamper amateurs' enjoyment. Though it's fair to say he believes that something should...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Commissioner Has Message For Phil Mickelson, Others

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered a message Wednesday to Phil Mickelson and any other tour members considering joining the upstart Saudi Golf Super League. “I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the Associated Press, via FOX News. ”
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mitchell
Golf.com

Greg Norman responds with feisty memo: ‘PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players’

Last week, while many of the best golfers in the world spoke out in favor of the PGA Tour and against a Saudi-backed breakaway tour, a response was brewing on the other side of the country. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, was busy crafting a memo to send to various players and agents. Its title was direct: PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players Who Join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
New York Post

Brooks Koepka: ‘Everybody’ but Phil Mickelson happy with PGA Tour

As the golf world sorts through the wreckage caused by Phil Mickelson’s comments on the Saudi Golf League, Brooks Koepka doesn’t think the PGA Tour is out of the woods just yet. “I think it’s going to still keep going,” Koepka told reporters at the Honda Classic of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Honda Classic#Pga Honda Classic#The Pga Tour#Sungjae
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods can return to play for The Open

One year after the Tiger Woods accident (February 23, 2021 in Los Angeles), world golf awaits the return of its most anticipated champion. The Californian in these hours has reiterated that he will return to play, "but he still does not know when" And while there are dreams of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas to collaborate with Jack Nicklaus on a new course in Palm Beach

Justin Thomas’ first course design project was announced on Tuesday, a collaboration with Jack Nicklaus on a housing development, Panther National, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. A 400-acre lot of land was acquired by Swiss developer Dominik Senn, marking the first golf development to be constructed in Palm Beach County in about two decades. Officials expect the course to be completed at the end of 2023.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
golfmagic.com

Xander Schauffele issues statement about Saudi Golf League

Xander Schauffele has confirmed he was in talks with the Saudi Golf League but believed it wasn't close to a finished product as he declared his allegiance to the PGA Tour. In a statement released on 23 February, Schauffele also said his team had done their "due diligence" by meeting and discussing the venture with LIV Golf Investments but believed it wasn't close to a finished business model.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler finds "an understanding" there is more to life than golf

Rickie Fowler heads into the Honda Classic facing a battle that many other PGA Tour players have faced. That battle is with himself. Fowler is currently ranked 121 in the OWGR and has needed an exemption to peg it up this week. It's a story that is familiar with many...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy