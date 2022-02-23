PGA Honda Classic betting preview: Odds & best bets

Brooks Koepka tees off on the 18th hole during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open. Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

After starting 2022 out West, the PGA Tour is now hitting Florida for four straight events with the Honda Classic leading off.

This is considered one of the most challenging courses on the tour and that is a big reason that Sungjae Im is the favorite this wee. He won the event 2 years ago so he is not going to be intimidated by the course this weekend.

Im is not the only past winner in the field this week. He is joined by Ricky Fowler, who won in 2017.

The level of difficulty is one of the reasons we are not getting a stacked field like we saw last week. Though they would probably never admit it, some players just don't want to mess with their games if they don't have to.

With so many top players missing, this event has become a great spot for true longshots.

Event Details

Date: Feb 24–27, 2022

Course: PGA National Resort & Spa - The Champion Course

Purse: $8,000,000

Top Odds

Sungjae Im +1400

Daniel Berger +1600

Joaquin Niemann +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Louis Oosthuizen +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Billy Horschel +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Matthew Wolff +3300

Keith Mitchell +3300

Matt Jones +3300

Bets to Consider

Brooks Koepka +2000

Based on history it is easy to make the case that he is the best player in the field, but you are not overpaying for everything he has done in his career this week. He might have missed the cut at last week's event but he finished third at the Phoenix Open. The value is too good to ignore in this spot and the course should suit him well.

Mito Pereira +5000

This one is all about promise. Pereira is one of the best ball strikers on the tour and the course should give him a chance because of it. Joaquin Niemann broke through last week and maybe it is Pereira's turn to cash in a big number. Remember that last part. It is the price that makes him interesting and longshots have won here before.

Keith Mitchell To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Mitchell should be somewhere on your radar because he won this event back in 2019. Also, his recent form has been pretty good. In his last 5 events, he has one missed cut and four top 12 finishes with a high of seventh at the Sony. It is a nice profile to lean on this weekend.

Brian Harman To Finish Top 20 (+230)

Harman has finished in the top 15 in two of his last three events, including a 14th place finish last week at the Phoenix. Some of his best performances have been on tough courses and in majors so I want to give him a shot even though he would have missed on this one the last time he played the Honda back in 2020.