ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What to keep in mind as 3G networks shut down

By Ashley Eddy, Ivie Macy
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Nosz_0eN16rFM00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of Tuesday, AT&T is shutting down its 3G network, causing multiple technology devices to not work the same.

“All of the cellular phones that are using different frequencies, you have to get rid of the older ones, before you can get new ones,” said Xiang Guo, Missouri State University Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity.

Those in emergency communications departments hope people are aware certain devices may no longer work, affecting some people’s ability to get in touch with authorities.

“It’s something that people definitely need to be aware of,” said Kris Inman, Director of Springfield, Greene County 9-1-1. “We are in the business of making contacting us as simple and quick as possible.”

Inman said it’s important to reach out to the different cellular companies if people have questions about their devices working properly.

“When you have older phones, like the flip phones, or iPhone 5, I know certain people don’t want to get new things, they just say I really like my phone I don’t wanna change, but if the carrier phases out the 3G spectrum, that means your phone no longer works,” said Guo.

If you’re not sure which network your phone is on, open Settings, tap Network, and Internet and then select Mobile Network on Android devices. On iOS, choose Settings, Cellular, and then pick Cellular Data Options.

Tech experts said the change isn’t just affecting phones.

“There may be certain medical devices, or tablets, or as I mentioned earlier, smartwatches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems,” said Inman. “So many different items that you use are connected in some way.”

Guo said there is some workaround to have devices use WiFi instead, but getting new technology might be a good idea due to better security.

“It’s always like it’s a tug of war, but just think about newer technology comes with newer capabilities,” said Guo. “They’re probably designed to be more secure.”

AT&T has published a detailed list of phones and digital devices that will still work after their 3G switch off, as well as devices that may require a software update to enable HD voice, Wi-Fi Calling, Video Call, Advanced Messaging or 5G services.

T-Mobile and Verizon also plan to end 3G services in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

MI man killed in snowmobile collision with log truck

MORAN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred on February 22 in the afternoon involving one snowmobile operator and a logging truck. The snowmobile was driven by Dean Daggett a 59-year-old male from Kenockee. He was riding southbound on Schoolhouse Rd. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho8.com

The 3G shutdown will affect everyday devices you probably own

The looming shutdown of 3G networks won’t just impact older phones. With AT&T’s 3G network shutting down next week, and other carriers following suit later this year, a range of products require updates to continue working, including some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems such as General Motors’ OnStar.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Network#Android#At T#Missouri State University#Cybersecurity#Settings#Ios#Cellular Data Options#Sos#Wifi
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
The Independent

How do I know if I have a 3G phone? Check whether your phone will as AT&T shutdown arrives

The 3G network is being shut off in the US – and your phone might be, too.Many devices that are not able to make use of the replacement signals will become useless after the switch-off happens.AT&T is already beginning the process. Verizon will do so by the end of the year, and T-Mobile will be done by the summer; other networks run their service through those providers’ networks, meaning they will be affected too.Follow live updates on the 3G shutdownThankfully, checking whether your phone is affected is relatively easy. There are many ways to check.The easiest is simply to find the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Can a mobile hotspot replace home Wi-Fi?

Best answer: Not quite. While mobile hotspots like Netgear's Nighthawk M5 have plenty of power, data plans for mobile hotspots still aren't competitive with wired home internet or even 5G home internet services. If you travel a lot or live in a rural area, they can still serve as a great backup plan.
CELL PHONES
WDBO

3G shutdown: What does it mean for your devices?

Telecom companies are shutting down their old 3G networks beginning next week, and that means some old devices may no longer function properly. The FCC advised that AT&T will become the first network to shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22, while Verizon and T-Mobile will follow later this year. The 3G networks rely on older technology and are being shut down to make room for more advanced technology and services, such as 5G.
ELECTRONICS
WRDW-TV

How do I check if my phone is 3G?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We all know the major cell phone carriers are boasting higher speeds thanks to 5G and are phasing out 3G networks this year, rending many phones useless. So, what if you don’t know what speed your phone is operating on?. It’s pretty easy to...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy