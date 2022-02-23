ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tom Brady to make Super Bowl road trip movie with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, more

By Nick O'Malley
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady is taking his talents to Hollywood. In his first big move since announcing his retirement earlier this offseason, the former quarterback is reportedly working on a new football-based road-trip comedy based on the story of a group of real-life New England Patriots fans. According to...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

