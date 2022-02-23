Startling New Statistics Reveal High Maternal Risks Are On The Rise For Certain Women

Unfortunately, the federal and state governments are not doing enough to prevent cervical cancer deaths, which are largely preventable according to a recent report, "'We Need Access': Ending Preventable Deaths from Cervical Cancer in Rural Georgia," by the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative (SRBWI) and Human Rights Watch. Although no one should die from the disease, our research found that 4,290 women in the United States were estimated to die from cervical cancer in 2021 and in Georgia. Black women are almost one-and-a-half times as likely to die of the disease as white women with disparities increasing at alarming rates as they age.
Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows. Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Black women in the United States were nearly three times as likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy over the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic than white women, according to a government report published on Wednesday. Overall, as the pandemic took hold, the number...
“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
BLOOD in your urine is not something to brush under the carpet. It could be absolutely nothing, but is unusual and so is worth at least keeping an eye on. Spotting blood in your pee could be a sign of something wrong with an organ. It can be a sign...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
"I haven't opened a newspaper this morning," Emily Maloney says when I ask if she's read the latest dire news story about our American healthcare system. Then she adds the kicker: "I've actually spent the last two hours on the phone with our insurance company." Maloney has experienced the medical...
It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
Accounting for 99.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s proving even deadlier than the Delta variant. This week the nation recorded a seven-day average of 2,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths, higher than the daily death count recorded two months ago during the Delta variant surge, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A MOM-of-three died from Covid after reportedly being wrongfully refused a vaccine by her hospital because of her treatment for multiple sclerosis, her family says. Nerissa Regnier, 45, died on December 16 after allegedly asking for a Covid vaccine seven times within six months but being refused. Her family claims...
Pancreatic cancer is one of the many types of cancer that result in significant deaths with no cure in sight. However, a potential breakthrough study conducted by researchers from the UK used the so-called "two-in-one pancreatic cancer treatment." The combined treatment has shown significant results, but it is not yet...
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
