Startling New Statistics Reveal High Maternal Risks Are On The Rise For Certain Women

Unfortunately, the federal and state governments are not doing enough to prevent cervical cancer deaths, which are largely preventable according to a recent report, "'We Need Access': Ending Preventable Deaths from Cervical Cancer in Rural Georgia," by the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative (SRBWI) and Human Rights Watch. Although no one should die from the disease, our research found that 4,290 women in the United States were estimated to die from cervical cancer in 2021 and in Georgia. Black women are almost one-and-a-half times as likely to die of the disease as white women with disparities increasing at alarming rates as they age.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO