Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Middlesex...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility one half mile of less at times. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Minor sleet accumulations are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
State
Massachusetts State
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
MyStateline.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Icy Start to the Work Week

As of early Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings span from W. Montana to NW Wisconsin for heavy snow accumulation through Tuesday. Locally, it’ll be the threat for mixed precipitation that may cause a few headaches on the roads. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green, Rock,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Pickaway; Shelby; Union GUSTY WINDS AND SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph can be expected through mid morning as a cold front moves through the region. In addition, scattered snow showers will also be possible. While any accumulations are expected to be minor, the gusty winds and cold temperatures could lead to some reduced visibilities and a few slick spots. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Butler, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 07:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN MERCER...WESTERN VENANGO AND NORTH CENTRAL BUTLER COUNTIES At 756 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located 9 miles southwest of Franklin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 115 and 135. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 31. Locations impacted include Hermitage, Grove City, Franklin, Sugarcreek, Mercer, Stoneboro, Harrisville, Polk, Sandy Lake, Fredonia, Cooperstown, and Kennerdell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR ELK...SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER AND CAMERON COUNTIES At 914 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Genesee to near Portland Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Port Allegany to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to north of Wilcox. State Road 120 from Ridgway to east of Driftwood. State Road 255 from north of Penfield to Johnsonburg. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Roulette, Galeton, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, Force, Benezette, Cross Fork, Harrison Valley, Crosby, East Branch Dam and Hicks Run. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca LIGHT PRECIPITATION EARLY THIS AFTERNOON Light mixed precipitation has begun to develop off of the lakeshore this afternoon. Very light freezing drizzle, flurries, and light sleet are possible at times near the lakeshore, which may created isolated spots of slick roadways. Amounts are expected to be fairly light. Additional snow and mixed precipitation will develop later this afternoon and evening and a winter weather advisory is in effect for later today as a result. Please monitor road conditions as you travel this afternoon and evening.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow, along with patchy freezing drizzle, will persist overnight before tapering off by the end of the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional snow, along with a glaze of ice will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

