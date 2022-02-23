ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

High school notebook: 'Twin telepathy' real says Trinity Catholic's Elijah Russell

By John Patton
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 1 day ago
It was only about 20 minutes after his high school basketball career had come to a surprising end and Elijah Russell was bummed, yet willing to take the 48-46 Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinal loss to Jacksonville Bishop Snyder as a learning experience.

“It’s tough that we didn’t win, but you have to grow from it,” the 6-foot-8 senior from Trinity Catholic said after scoring a game-high 17 points.

He then smiled a bit when he was asked about football, sacks and the path that led him to sign a national letter of intent to play defensive end for Marshall. But his face really lit up when asked about his twin brother, Jeremiah.

Elijah said the talk of how twins finish each other’s sentences and think like one another is absolutely true. “Twin telepathy,” Elijah called it.

He spoke about how sometimes when Jeremiah would leave the house to go to the store, minutes later Elijah would text, “bro, where you at?“ because being apart for even a short time never feels right.

So, next year is going to be very different. Elijah will be in West Virginia, while 6-6 Jeremiah will be playing for a soon-to-be-determined basketball program.

“I don’t know how we’re going to manage,” Elijah said with a laugh. “I’m really going to miss him. That’s my twin. I love that man.”

Strikes & spares

Unfortunately, despite multiple requests and deadline extensions, only two schools replied to ballots asking for nominations for all-county bowlers.

So, the Banner was unable to accurately select an all-county team and bowler of the year. However, those who were nominated should get some sort of recognition.

Lake Weir was led by Jewl Risher, who had a high score of 182 this season. Fellow nominees from the Hurricanes were Marine DaSilva (140), Hailey Doeberl (139), Zoey Newsome (131), Amelia Kyla’s (128), Jaylie Fuentes (122) and Elyssa Duncan (121).

West Port was paced by Ciara Kinchen, who placed 85th at the FHSAA championships. Teammates Tori Suranni, Anna Labarca, Tegan Mizell, Alexis Stearns, Ella Champ and Alicia Molina. Each of these bowlers averaged between 100 and 170 for the county champs.

Quick hitters: Trinity Catholic’s football team will be taking a fun trip next season when it visits Key West in Week 6. The Celtics also will welcome in Belleview to open the season. … Florida’s longest tenured and arguably most respected recruiting analyst, Larry Blustein, nearly lost his life recently to COVID-19 and pneumonia. Triple vaccinated, Blustein said he spent 47 days in the hospital, is now on a lengthy recovery road and, good news, recently started tweeting again. He lost 34 pounds and is having to relearn to walk. An FHSAA Hall of Famer, Blustein has been covering athletes in Florida for five decades and is one of the more selfless people one could ever meet. If he is on a sideline on opening night in August, that will be a win everybody in the state can celebrate.

Jeremiah
