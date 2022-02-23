ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Care, comfort and counsel with Syntero.

NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content by Syntero. Addressing mental health needs can be a multi-faceted...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
MSNBC

Sandwich-generation caregivers — including myself — are not OK.

It’s been a rough few months, even by 2022 pandemic standards. In November, my mother – who was my father’s full-time caregiver – had a stroke. In December, both of my 19-year-old sons decided that college wasn’t for them and moved back home, with no alternate plans in place. My 14 year old is currently struggling to find his academic motivation and social footing after two years of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Mental health help for our veterans

Research shows that more than forty percent of veterans have mental health need. And for those who’s challenges require more intense treatment, Vertava Health Ohio is aiming to meet their unique needs.
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

My life as an ER doctor during Covid: ‘People walk in, throw their garbage at you, and walk out’

When I walked into work last October, the ER was in its usual state of organized chaos, with EMTs lined up in the ambulance bay and patients already crowding the hallways. Not long after I sat down at my desk, I heard a commotion. I turned my head towards the noise and caught a glance of a youngish, medium-statured man. He was yelling obscenities and dragging his feet as security guards led him to the exit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

How your work colleagues affect your home life, and vice versa

There are benefits to being part of a couple in which both are in paid work. A dual income brings, if not necessarily great wealth, at least an element of greater economic freedom, while the relationship can be a source of love and support. But such couples also face particular...
RELATIONSHIPS
WCJB

4 Tips to Sleeping in Comfort

Learn more about sleeping in comfort. Sponsored - Learn more about today’s mattresses and sleeping in comfort. The Sleep Center Gainesville team are mattress experts with the answers, help, and self-help tips to fully understand what it takes to sleep great. We have a vast amount of training and years of serving customer’s needs, just like the ones you have. Our Mattress Professor section below will provide some quick help and our staff is waiting to hear from you now!
GAINESVILLE, FL
L.A. Weekly

Why More Developers Are Choosing To Smoke Weed

More than half of programmers who use cannabis on the job do so because it provides assistance in thinking of creative solutions to problems that arise. There are a variety of reasons that could cause someone to want to get a little high during the workday. That’s especially true for people working in tech.
TECHNOLOGY
Salisbury Post

Creature comfort: Furry Hugs provides stuffed animals to local health care facilities

SALISBURY — About four decades ago, Elaine Williams was admitted to Forsyth Medical Center for what promised to be a routine procedure. It would prove to be anything but. Elaine’s body reacted poorly to the surgery, surprising doctors and turning the low-stakes affair into a matter of life and death. As Elaine struggled in the intensive care unit, her husband Richard worried about the family’s four young children. Searching for some way to give Elaine comfort and a little encouragement, he bought her a small stuffed dog from the hospital gift shop.
SALISBURY, NC
NBC4 Columbus

5 Tips for catching some zzz’s

It’s no surprise to hear that one in four people are not getting enough quality sleep. While many of us may be our own worst enemy, there are things we can do to make the most of our down time. The Better Sleep Council is here to give you five easy tips to help you snooze thought the night.
HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Erasing the stress in our skin.

Sponsored content by Plexaderm Skincare. Work can be a handful let alone the ongoing pandemic and economic challenges. The snowball effect of all these things can trigger stress and end up making you look years older. Plexaderm is here to keep that emotion off our faces.
SKIN CARE
Longview News-Journal

Schroer: In search of a comforting word

I had prepared myself mentally. This wasn’t the first time I would break the news to a person that their family member had died, but this family was different. They had endured a unique family dynamic. The daughter had suffered from a debilitating mental illness her entire adult life. She lived with her mother as an adult, which often was a strain on both of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

All in one dental needs.

Sponsored content by Runion Dental Group. Are you self conscious about your teeth. At Runion Dental Group, they provide a full range of dental services, virtually anything you’ll need for a more healthy, white, beautiful smile to make you more attractive, boost your self-confidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy