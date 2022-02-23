Ole Miss faces 'dangerous' Auburn team as end of regular season draws near

Ole Miss guard Angel Baker had 17 points Tuesday night against Arkansas. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Having already secured its first winning SEC season in 15 years, the Ole Miss women’s basketball is at Auburn with a chance to better its seeding in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Tipoff between the Rebels and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at Auburn Arena.

Ole Miss (21-6, 9-5) defeated Arkansas on Tuesday night 70-62 behind 17 points from senior guard Angel Baker. Senior center Shakira Austin scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Ole Miss is currently the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament, which runs March 2-6, meaning the Rebels would play their first game March 3 against the winner of the previous day’s No. 12/13 matchup (currently Texas A&M or Vanderbilt).

Auburn (10-15, 2-12) is has the worst record in the SEC but is coming off an upset victory over then-No. 21 Georgia. The Tigers are led by guard Aicha Coulibaly’s 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. It will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

Ole Miss won last season’s meeting 62-58.

“(Auburn coach) Johnnie Harris has that team playing extremely hard. I’ve been a part of a program like that, from the build,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “And when you’re like that, you’re dangerous. Because you have nothing to lose. … That’s a dangerous team.”

The Rebels finish their regular season on Sunday at SJB Pavilion against top-ranked South Carolina. It will also be Senior Day for Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.