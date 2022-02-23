ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A year after Jenna Franks' death, Onslow LGBTQ is using her memory to help others

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 1 day ago

One year after 34-year-old Jenna Franks' body was found, the Onslow LGBTQ Community Center is remembering her death with a community event.

Jenna Franks, a transgender Jacksonville woman, was fatally stabbed in the neck and lower extremities, according to a previous Daily News report, and her body was found in a creek in the area of Ellis Boulevard and White Street on Feb. 24, 2021.

One year later, a suspect in Franks' death has not been identified.

To remember the anniversary of her body being found, and the struggles she went through as a homeless woman, the Onslow LGBTQ Community Center has put together a program called "Backpacks for Jenna."

The event will take place at Onslow Outreach, located at 1210 Hargett Street, on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

"We've received donations, we've collected items, and we are creating backpacks with thermal blankets, survival gear, some food, to give out to homeless individuals," said Dennis Biancuzzo, executive director of the Onslow County LGBTQ Community Center. "During the process, we're also going to hold a brief memorial service. Jenna's family will be present for that. We do have a salon coming to do free hair cuts for homeless individuals."

Biancuzzo said that the reality is, people don't deal with the issue of the homeless in Jacksonville.

"We bandaid it," said Biancuzzo, "and put a nice little ribbon around it and say we've done all that we can do but in reality, we haven't."

He said Onslow Outreach can handle a portion of the homelessness in Jacksonville, but it doesn't go far enough, and that more transitional housing is needed for these individuals to help them survive.

"A lot of times," said Biancuzzo, "people who are homeless, and they're homeless for so long, they get so ingrained in all of the characteristics of being a homeless person, that they can't accept and appreciate the realities of that help."

Biancuzzo encourages people to participate in the event Saturday. He said they'll be giving away clothing for men, women and children, so anyone who wants to participate can contribute clothing, non-perishable food items, survival gear or show up at Onslow Outreach on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

