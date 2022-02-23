Tops stores in Rome, Sherrill to become Grand Unions. What to know and why it's happening

Shoppers likely have already noticed that Tops Friendly Market locations in Rome and Sherrill are closed for the week.

The stores will reopen next this weekend — as Grand Union Supermarkets.

The two stores — located at 217 Erie Boulevard West in Rome and 87 East State Street in Sherrill — closed Sunday afternoon and will reopen Saturday, Feb. 26. Grand openings are planned for Friday, March 4.

Grocery supply company C&S Wholesale Grocers announced this past fall it had purchased a dozen Tops Friendly Market locations following a merger between Price Chopper and Tops Markets, with plans to convert these into Grand Union Supermarkets. One has since opened as a Piggly Wiggly under the same parent company.

The purchase was in part thanks to an order by the Federal Trade Commission for the newly merged supermarket chains to divest the stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, in order to approve competition.

First opening in 1916, Grand Union operated nearly 200 stores in the Northeast before filing for bankruptcy in 2000 and was purchased by C&S. One store remained open in Hamilton until 2009.

Nine other Grand Unions, located throughout Upstate New York and Vermont, are currently open, with grand openings planned in early March, according to a company announcement.

The other Grand Union Supermarkets in the region are located at:

5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown, New York

3932 State Route 281, Cortland, New York

54 East Main Street, Norwich, New York

1145 Route 17-C, Owego, New York

50 Gorman Way #1, Peru, New York

12 S. Main Street & Norton Place, Rutland, Vermont

156 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York

3836 Main Street, Warrensburg, New York

22050 Seaway Shopping Center Watertown, New York

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.