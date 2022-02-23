ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Police arrest 3, seize $52,000 cash, guns and drugs during raid on Athens apartment

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT8ZE_0eN115RI00

A search early Tuesday of an apartment in East Athens netted about $52,000 in cash along with guns and several pounds of marijuana, Athens-Clarke police reported Wednesday.

The raid occurred along Coleridge Court in Athens Garden Apartments off Lexington Road, police said.

The raid and arrests of three suspects was part of the police department’s ongoing crackdown on street gangs in Athens. In two months, police have made 28 arrests and seized 23 firearms along with drugs and stolen property, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

In Tuesday’s raid, police arrested Damari Jones, a 21-year-old Athens man who was already bonded out of jail on charges of violating the state’s street gang act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the raid, police seized two rifles, five handguns and more than nine pounds of marijuana along with the $52,000 cash, according to police.

Athens news:Spike in gun crime, repeat offenders trigger crackdown on street gangs in Athens

Police would not say which gang that Jones, along with his associate, Javaris Barnes of Athens, 33, are alleged to be members of. Several street gangs operate in Athens, according to police.

Police have declined to attach a particular street-gang affiliation to those arrested as Barnett said the crackdown is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Police said Jones is currently on probation for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony crime.

Barnes, who was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, is currently on probation for gun and drug convictions, according to police.

Jakiyah Brown, 20, who also provided an address in Winder, is not known to be a member of a gang, but was known to associate with a gang member, according to police. She was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jones and Brown were still in jail Wednesday awaiting bond hearings, while Barnes remained in jail with bond set at $20,000, according to jail records.

Police are also asking the public to provide information on gang members and gang activity. Those with information can call the tip line at (706) 705-4775 or e-mail the gang unit at gangunit@accgov.com.

Comments / 8

Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Winder, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Hill

House panel expands probe into Trump's handling of White House documents

The House Oversight Committee is expanding its probe into former President Trump 's handling of White House documents. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chairs the committee, sent a letter on Friday to the national archivist following the National Archives’s statement that Trump had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, The New York Times reported. It has also been reported that Trump may have ripped up some classified documents.
POTUS
The Associated Press

European human rights organization suspends Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Council of Europe has suspended Russia from the continent’s human rights organization because of its invasion of Ukraine. The 47-nation council announced Friday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organization’s Committee of Ministers and parliamentary assembly on Friday “as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.”
POLITICS
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places conjure more foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Street Gangs#Drugs#Coleridge Court
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

1K+
Followers
519
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy