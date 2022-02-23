ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As Ukraine crisis deepens, U.S. and Russia maintain fragile peace in space

By Bryan Bender
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpwIV_0eN0zmE200
"Safe, secure operations and cooperation on the ISS continues," said Valda Vikmanis Keller, director of the Office of Space Affairs in the State Department. | NASA via AP

The U.S. and Russia are poised to step up cooperation in space, even as the two nations remain locked in the worst confrontation in more than a generation back on Earth.

A seven-person crew of four Americans, two Russians and a German from the European Space Agency are hurtling around the globe aboard the International Space Station. On the ground, two NASA astronauts are wrapping up training with Roscosmos, Russia's civilian space agency, while three Russian cosmonauts are training with NASA in Texas. And up to five NASA astronauts are scheduled to begin training in Russia next month ahead of more Russian rides to the space station.

"[T]his is the one area, despite what's going on geopolitically. Safe, secure operations and cooperation on the ISS continues," said Valda Vikmanis Keller, director of the Office of Space Affairs in the State Department's Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

She and others spoke Wednesday at a forum hosted by George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.

This year will also mark other firsts in a partnership that dates back to the birth of the orbiting habitat more than 20 years ago.



Russia's only female cosmonaut is set to travel to the space station this fall aboard SpaceX's Dragon, the first commercial space capsule to ferry astronauts. Before the Dragon's first crewed mission to the space station in 2020, NASA was entirely dependent on Russia to get its astronauts to orbit for nearly a decade.

And when NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to return from the space station on March 30 aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule, he will have broken the American record for the longest direction spaceflight mission at 355 days.

"The ongoing station operations continue as normal, including flying a crew to the orbital outpost and returning them safely to Earth," Vikmanis Keller said. "Not only does this cooperation continue on the ISS, but on the ground."

The partnership is set to continue even longer now that the Biden administration has signaled it wants to extend the ISS, which was slated to be retired in 2024, until 2030.

"I don't see any direct threat to the ISS cooperation," Brian Weeden, a space researcher who is director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, said in an interview. "It survived the 2008 Georgian war, it survived the original incursion into Ukraine and annexation of Crimea in 2014."

The partnership is a vestige of the brief period in the 1990s, following the fall of the Soviet Union, when the two longtime adversaries enjoyed historic levels of cooperation, including military partnerships such as peacekeeping in the Balkans.

"When the ISS was sold, a big part of it was the foreign policy element," said Weeden, citing the desire of both nations to maintain a leadership role in space and American concerns that Russian rocket makers would instead be recruited by U.S. adversaries.

The pitch to Congress was "can we use this to forge a new and different relationship and at the same time can we keep Russian scientists and engineers working on the ISS and not building bad things for bad people?" Weeden said.

That doesn't mean the relationship has been without problems.

Russia was roundly criticized last fall when debris from its anti-satellite test forced the station to change its orbit. Moscow insisted the weapons test did not endanger the station or its crew.

And in 2018, Moscow caused an uproar when it accused a NASA astronaut of trying to sabotage the station by drilling a hole it, which NASA has denied.


There are also concerns that if the current crisis worsens it could affect space cooperation in other ways.

For example, the American company that still relies on a Russian rocket engine to launch satellites and spacecraft is making preparations in case the standoff with Moscow affects its supply of spare parts and technical support.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, needs the RD-180 engine to power the first stage of its Atlas V rocket on upcoming missions for the military and NASA.

The company is “making sure right now with our team that we know exactly how to live without those in case they are not available to us,” CEO Tory Bruno said in an interview.

“We’ll be flying Atlas through 2024 [or] as long as 2025,” he added. “There’s a couple dozen left to go.”

The company still is awaiting some spare parts from the Russian manufacturers and also has a contract with the Russian manufacturer for "technical services” if there is a mishap.

“Truth in advertising, I have kind of a retainer technical services contract in place with them in the event that something odd happened during countdown that we didn't understand," Bruno said. "We would be able to call up the Russian technical people and ask them about it. I would keep that in place until they’re flown out if I was able."

He added: "I also have … a couple of spare parts they still owe me. It’s just like for insurance, in case we had something break. That would be easier if I had spares sitting in the warehouse. The spare parts run on for about a year. The technical services — the availability to ask questions — would run until they’re done flying."

So far, Bruno said the engine relationship with Russia has not been affected by the current crisis. "We've had no hints, no hiccups, it's just moving along business as usual."

European space officials are also closely watching how the Ukraine crisis might affect their partnerships with Russia.

Sylvie Espinasse, head of the European Space Agency's Washington Office, said Wednesday at the space diplomacy forum that the agency still plans to send representatives to Kazakhstan next month as part of its partnership with Roscosmos on the ExoMars program, which includes a robotic mission to Mars planned for September.

But she said ESA is closely watching the situation in Ukraine and how it might impact the space relationship.

Nicolas Maubert, the space counselor at the French Embassy, also told the GWU space forum that the French Space Agency still has its representative posted in Moscow.

"As the world follows the political activities related to Russia and Ukraine, NASA continues to safely conduct research onboard the ISS and cooperation continues with Roscosmos," Vikmanis Keller said.

Sean O'Keefe, who served as NASA administrator from 2001 to 2005, said he hopes the relationship will continue uninterrupted "because of mutual dependency for space access and a common mission."

But it could also serve a larger purpose, he said in an email. "The quest for space exploration of both countries has served as a neutral, diplomatic common ground to maintain constructive dialogue."

Comments / 28

Related
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Bruno
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Other Space#Space Station#Iss#Ap#Americans#Russians#German#The European Space Agency#The State Department#Dragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
181K+
Followers
11K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy