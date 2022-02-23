ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

‘Straw that broke the camel’s back’: Hayden mayor Steve Griffitts is stepping down

By Erin Robinson
 1 day ago
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Mayor of Hayden is resigning from his position effective March 1.

Steve Griffitts announced he was stepping down after the Hayden City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

He said his decision stemmed from two council leaders going against specific legal advice to recuse themselves from a discussion and vote about a land-use reconsideration for a property at Hayden and Ramsey. The council was looking at whether or not to set it for another public hearing to reconsider the zone change request.

The city attorney recommended Councilman Ed DePriest and Councilwoman Sandra White recuse themselves because they participated in public comment about this land before they went into office. The city attorney said this would be a conflict of interest.

DePriest rebutted saying “I believe I’m perfectly able to make a decision based on criteria and standards.”

Griffitts released the following statement on Wednesday:

Effective March 1, 2022, I will resign as Mayor of our wonderful city. Over the past 6 years, we have worked our way through lawsuits, pandemics, and many long hours of service. Each day, I have tried to represent you with integrity, respect and admiration.

During tonight’s City Council meeting, two of our elected leaders went against specific legal advice. They were told repeatedly that they were exposing the city to risks that would be indefensible in court….yet they didn’t seem to care. As your Mayor, this was the preverbal “straw that broke the camel’s back”. You elected me to lead this city. I can not do so if this Council doesn’t live up to the oath of office, that they swore to uphold.

Please know that we have exceptional leaders and staff who work for the City of Hayden. They are magnificent. I hope that our City Council can learn to trust them and to respect them.

It has been an honor to serve you.”

Griffitts’ term was set to continue through 2024. The city is now working with legal counsel to determine next steps to fill the vacancy.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Colville Schools superintendent to work with state as it receives first notice for violating mask mandate

COLVILLE, Wash. – The Colville School Board voted on Thursday to make masks optional for students only, four weeks ahead of Governor Jay Inslee’s mask mandate ending. School board director Dr. Robert Gumm told 4 News Now on Friday that he wanted to give students “more time to breathe,” instead of waiting for the mandate to lift on March 21.
COLVILLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

A clean, green, and efficient future: Gov. Inslee stops in Spokane to talk about transit, climate change, affordable housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — A clean, green, and efficient future. This is what Governor Jay Inslee and Gonzaga University students talked about on Friday. During a visit to Spokane, Gov. Inslee discussed a transportation package moving through the legislature. “Move Ahead Washington” is a 16-year package to create a sustainable,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Colville School District Board of Directors votes to make masks optional for students

COLVILLE, Wash.– Another school district in eastern Washington is changing its mask policy before the state officially lifts the mandate. On Thursday, the Colville School District Board of Directors passed a mask optional policy for students. However, people who work at the school district will continue to wear masks through March 21. The optional mask policy goes into effect Tuesday,...
COLVILLE, WA
