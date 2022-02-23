ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

By James Wesser
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZW2L_0eN0z5YA00

HARRISBURG, Pa.m (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Feb 23, that Pennsylvania reached a new COVID vaccine milestone.

95% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” Governor Wolf said. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

As of Feb. 23, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 vaccines to people across the Commonwealth.

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

“If you still have not received your COVID-19 vaccination, second dose, or booster, I urge you to visit a vaccine provider today,” Gov. Wolf said.

Vaccines are free and available across the state. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News

You may be missing $100+ in PA Tax Refunds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may be owed more than $100 for Pennsylvania tax refunds and you don’t even know it. There are more than 118,000 low-income Pennsylvanias who may be missing out, the Dept. of Revenue stated. These refunds total an estimated $30.2 million and are available through the commonwealth’s tax forgiveness program. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania high court picks new map of US House districts; lawmakers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock Wednesday over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts, even as the state loses one seat because of sluggish population growth. The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision picked a 17-district map that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Guthrie hospitals receive 2022 Women’s Choice Awards

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Three Guthrie hospitals are honored to be recipients of three 2022 Women’s Choice Awards for their quality of care. Guthrie Troy Community Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, meaning that the hospital is in the top 10% of 4,7000 U.S. hospitals that offer emergency care […]
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Child care subsidies could reduce poverty in NY

With an average cost of more than $15,000 for infant child care a year, according to the Economic Policy Institute, child care in New York is expensive and unaffordable for many families. But, there is a proposal to invest in childcare and it could help lift 80,000 New Yorkers out of poverty, based on an analysis from Columbia University and Robin Hood.
ADVOCACY
WETM 18 News

Decrease in Public School Enrollment according to Empire Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Over a two year period, Empire Center data shows statewide enrollment of all public schools has decreased by five percent. “To give a sense of perspective, over the course of the past decade, there has been a loss of 200,000 in enrollment from the public schools. But just over the last two […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania candidates for Governor, Senate speaking at CPAC

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) – Candidates in Pennsylvania’s race for Governor and U.S. Senate are among the list of speakers at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will be speaking on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. as part of a panel called “The Government is Dangerous to Your Health.” […]
ORLANDO, FL
WETM 18 News

NY Tax Dept. offering free virtual tax prep help

With Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delays processing tax returns and refunds a strong possibility this tax season, it's important that returns are correct before submitting them. Errors on returns can cause delays but if you need or want professional help, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is helping people in the Capital Region with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less for free.
INCOME TAX
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Executive calls to disband redistricting commission because it lacks diversity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five white men, is what the appointed Chemung County Redistricting Commission is comprised of. “This committee should reflect the community it’s representing,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. In a letter to the Chemung County Legislature Chairman David Manchester, Monday evening, Moss called for the Redistricting Commission to be disbanded because […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Advocates want to fix loophole in Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It’s been three years since the Child Victims Act was passed. Advocates are saying because of a loophole, some sexual abuse survivors haven’t gotten justice. The Child Victims Act allows a survivor of child sexual abuse to pursue civil cases againsta person or institution until they are 55. It also provided a one […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

State increasing cybersecurity amid international tensions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–With growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s in regular touch the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She said New York State is an attractive target for cyber criminals, since it’s a leader in areas of finance, healthcare, energy and transportation. That’s why she is […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira attorney running for seat on Chemung County Legislature

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Christopher Denton, an Elmira attorney and Republican, is running for the open Chemung County legislative seat for the 7th District. The 7th District encompasses most of the Town of Elmira, as well as a small portion of Big Flats. Denton has resided in West Elmira for over 25 years. More about […]
ELMIRA, NY
