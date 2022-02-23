Gigilli 4" Cordless Mini Chainsaw w/ 2x Batteries $36.29

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 is finally here, and whether you've been a lifelong Android user, or are looking to hop off the Apple bandwagon, there are plenty of reasons to make the upgrade. And one of the best reasons is that, right now, it comes with a pretty amazing deal at Amazon. You can order this new Samsung from plenty of major retailers and carriers, but today through March 13, when you pick up any of the three models, the S22, S22 Plus or the S22 Ultra, from Amazon, you'll automatically get a free $100 Amazon gift card. While you can't use the gift card towards your phone purchase, you can use it for other items, like a sturdy case for your brand new phone. All you need to do is use the code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO