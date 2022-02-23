ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Hygge in Raleigh

Cover picture for the articleSavor the North Carolina winter — or a chilly spring day — the Dutch way these ideas to channel all the cozy vibes. Sure, we get milder winters here in North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean we have to shut it all down when the temperature drops. Instead, take a note...

cbs17

Raleigh mobile hair braiding business shut down by NC law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A hair braiding business says they can no longer operate out of North Carolina. Emily Bowman founded her mobile hair braiding business, Braidbabes, 3 years ago with the goal of bringing hair braiding services to customers. She says was excited to expand her Nashville-based business...
WRAL News

The ultimate guide to the best museums in Raleigh

If you visit Raleigh, you won't be able to go far without passing by one of its 18 museums. This unique claim to fame is where Raleigh got its nickname, "Smithsonian of the South." The museums in Raleigh are high-quality and fit a variety of interests. From science and history...
WRAL

Heavy police, emergency presence in Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police and emergency presence was in east Raleigh on Monday. Sky 5 flew over the scene at noon, showing police officers surrounding the entrance to a home on Oakland Hills Way. Several police and EMS vehicles were in the neighborhood and a fire truck was also parked outside.
The Daily South

North Carolina Couple Turns Husband's Childhood Home into Wedding Venue

Chip and Joanna. Ben and Erin. We're no stranger to lovable home reno dynamic duos. One North Carolina couple is making a name for themselves as the next charismatic construction couple—but their work comes with an extra special twist. Michael Newell and Marche Robinson are transforming Michael's childhood home in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, into a wedding venue called The Newell House.
Wyoming News

#12. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.2% - Homes sold in November 2021: 2,394 --- Homes sold above asking price: 59.2% --- Median sale price: $396,000 The city of Raleigh, which is located in the Raleigh-Durham metro area of North Carolina, has faced similar issues to its counterpart. High rates of new residents flocked to this area in 2021, which put a strain on the already stressed housing market. A shortage of housing occurred, even as new housing inventory was being added to the mix. With the demand for housing outweighing supply, buyers in Raleigh were forced to shell out top dollar for offers well over asking price. This caused the discrepancy between the list price and the sales price in this area, and priced out even more residents in the Raleigh-Durham area.
Raleigh News & Observer

How to be a better plant parent: HGTV star shares tips ahead of Raleigh Home Show

If you’re ready to spruce up your home for spring or tackle your next home improvement project, this weekend’s Downtown Raleigh Home Show can offer inspiration. At the three-day event, Feb. 25-27, you can get up to speed on the latest home design trends, plus get exclusive deals from vendors that can help you with building, remodeling and more.
US News and World Report

Raleigh Police to Conduct Probe of Officer Handling of Melee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Videos posted to social media show a North Carolina police officer putting his knee on the neck of a Black man before he was arrested in connection with a melee at a fast-food restaurant. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Thursday that the department would...
