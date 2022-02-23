How to Hygge in Raleigh

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.2% - Homes sold in November 2021: 2,394 --- Homes sold above asking price: 59.2% --- Median sale price: $396,000 The city of Raleigh, which is located in the Raleigh-Durham metro area of North Carolina, has faced similar issues to its counterpart. High rates of new residents flocked to this area in 2021, which put a strain on the already stressed housing market. A shortage of housing occurred, even as new housing inventory was being added to the mix. With the demand for housing outweighing supply, buyers in Raleigh were forced to shell out top dollar for offers well over asking price. This caused the discrepancy between the list price and the sales price in this area, and priced out even more residents in the Raleigh-Durham area.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO