Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen is giving her followers a close look at her journey with in vitro fertilization. On Tuesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 36, shared a video to her Instagram Story documenting the process of giving herself an injection. "No it doesn't hurt. The other shot burns a bit (ok...

people.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Selling Their NYC Mega-Home for $18 Million — Take a Look Inside

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their New York City home for a cool $18 million. Located in Manhattan's chic Nolita neighborhood, the property at 374 Broome Street – a building known as the Brewster Carriage House – consists of two adjoining penthouses, which the couple originally planned to combine, but never did. Legend and Teigen bought one of the units in 2018 for just over $9 million, and the other in 2020 for $7.7 million.
Chrissy Teigen
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
People

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Moments With Their Grandchildren

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a love story for the ages, and that includes their adorably close-knit family. Together, the duo are parents to four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt's previous marriage to Season Hubley; Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from Goldie's previous marriage to Bill Hudson; and their son Wyatt Russell, whom they welcomed in July 1986.
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
