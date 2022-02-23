Jewel announces ‘Freewheelin’ Woman’, her first album in seven years

In March 2020, local rock trio the Poison Arrows had just finalized plans for a big year: they were set to release War Regards, their fourth full-length (and first since 2017), then head out for a lengthy tour. But as happened to so many musicians with the arrival of COVID-19, their entire album cycle got blown up. During the pandemic, guitarist-vocalist Justin Sinkovich has been staying mostly in a secluded cabin near Galena, Illinois, and drummer Adam Reach has moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Poison Arrows have stayed busy, though, dropping an EP in October 2021 (with four remixes and one new song) and occasionally reconvening with bassist Patrick Morris to rehearse for a pair of dates with Girls Against Boys that were originally scheduled for earlier this month (there’s now just one, postponed till Wednesday, October 12, at Metro). Whenever the band can return to the stage, War Regards will give them powerful material to play. The album comes out Friday, February 25 (via File 13 Records, which Sinkovich helps run), and it contains some of the band’s most aggressive and menacing songs to date. “We Are Collateral” features a verse from local rapper Sterling Hayes, and the lurching “Seek Harbor” rides a seasick rhythm and sounds very far from shore.

