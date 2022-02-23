ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UM faculty senate latest to oppose anti-CRT legislation

By Molly Minta
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdJKW_0eN0wGiB00

As the Legislature considers a bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory, the University of Mississippi’s faculty senate voted Tuesday to oppose efforts by lawmakers “that target academic discussions of racism and related issues in American history in schools, colleges and universities.”

The resolution passed, 32-8, following about an hour of debate over whether to include language that some felt went beyond the purview of the faculty senate.

The vote is part of a coordinated effort by the United Faculty Senate Association of Mississippi, a statewide organization that includes every public university but Mississippi State University, Daniel Durkin, the chair, told UM’s faculty senate Tuesday night.

In the past month, Jackson State University and University of Southern Mississippi have passed similarly worded resolutions. (MSU passed its own resolution about academic freedom on Feb. 11 that also addressed the recent bomb threats to the HBCUs .) As the House considers Senate Bill 2113 , other faculty senates across the state will also consider passing measures affirming academic freedom. UFSA of Mississippi plans to pass its own resolution, with more specific language, if the bill is signed into law, Durkin said.

During discussion, Scott MacKenzie, a professor of English who was part of the committee that worked on the resolution, said the measure is “the minimum” that UM’s faculty senate can do to push back against SB 2113 and similar efforts by the Legislature.

“Whatever we do or don’t do will have no influence on the Legislature but is significant for students and faculty around us who are wondering why we haven’t spoken out against it,” MacKenzie said.

Though a majority of the senate ultimately voted in favor of the resolution, debate primarily centered around two paragraphs that expressed support for “our K-12 and community college colleagues in Mississippi and throughout the country” and affirmed a “Joint Statement on Efforts to Restrict Education about Racism” authored by the American Association of University Professors, PEN America, and other groups.

Some faculty senators said members of their departments had expressed concern that these paragraphs watered down what they saw as the main objective of the resolution: to support academic freedom in higher education.

READ MORE: Anti-CRT bill passed out of Senate committee likely unconstitutional, opponents say

“I believe the faculty should take the unilateral stance that we reject any outside authority trying to come in and regulate curriculum,” said Brian Reithel, a professor of management information systems. He added that he is “in favor of doing that as broadly as we can rather than becoming so micro-focused that this loses long-term substantial value to academic enterprise at the University of Mississippi.”

Carrie McCormick, a professor in the department of writing and rhetoric, concurred. She also took issue with part of the resolution that called on Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Provost Noel Wilkin “to affirm that they reject and will resolutely resist any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate university curriculum on any matter.”

“That implies a wrongdoing on their part,” McCormick said.

Most faculty senate members supported the resolution as it was presented. Some said they thought it was important for faculty to “stand in solidarity” with public school teachers, because students bring the assumptions they learned in K-12 schools to college and university classrooms.

Yvette Butler, a professor at UM’s School of Law, is not a faculty senator but she was invited to speak on the resolution because she teaches UM’s only class solely dedicated to critical race theory . She said she has taught undergraduates who have a limited understanding of the Civil Rights and Reconstruction eras. “Some of them were still taught about the ‘War of Northern Aggression,’” she said.

That creates a situation, Butler said, where she has to focus on catching students up so that her classroom can “get to talking about the law as opposed to doing straight up history.”

As discussion continued, Robert Barnard, a professor from the philosophy department who also opposed the two paragraphs, urged faculty to reach an agreement on the resolution. Barnard said a “divided vote could give the impression that there’s a serious disagreement in and among the faculty about the importance of these issues.”

After the faculty senate voted overwhelmingly to pass the resolution, one professor who voted against it lamented that now they could not even fix the typos in the resolution.
Also on Tuesday, the Associated Student Body at UM voted to condemn SB 2113, according to a report in the Daily Mississippian.

The post UM faculty senate latest to oppose anti-CRT legislation appeared first on Mississippi Today .

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: All in a name

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
Mississippi Today

The Mississippi Republican income tax bet

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Mississippi faces a critical teacher shortage due in part to lawmakers paying them less than any other state. Meanwhile, many of the teachers we do have don’t have the classroom resources — and sometimes even actual classrooms — they need to adequately teach their students.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#University Of Mississippi#Senate Bill#Crt#College#American#Um#Jackson State University#Msu#House#Ufsa
Mississippi Today

Podcast: Delbert Hosemann on tax cuts, federal spending

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann joined Mississippi Today editor-in-chief Adam Ganucheau to discuss his priorities for spending hundreds of millions in federal stimulus dollars. They also discussed the dueling House and Senate income tax cut proposals. Listen to more episodes of The Other Side here. Central to our mission at Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Mississippi Today

Pay raise for legislators bill dies quiet death

A proposal to give state lawmakers a pay raise died a quiet, ignominious death without a vote or even discussion on Monday. The Senate last week passed a bill that would give lawmakers a pay bump of $6,000 for the first year of a four-year term, and $4,500 a year for the other three years of the term. Some House members had expressed interest in a lawmaker pay raise and were awaiting the arrival of the Senate bill in the House.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

University of Mississippi, Mississippi State and Delta State drop mask mandates

Mississippi’s two largest universities announced modified mask mandates late Friday afternoon. Masks are now optional at University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University except in healthcare and instructional settings, such as classrooms, labs and studios. UM cited updated guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health, as well as declining metrics such as case numbers and positivity rates, as factors in the adjusted protocol.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy