ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

USPS gets final signoff on new delivery vehicles, environmental groups say more electric vehicles needed

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(AP) — The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles — and getting some of them on delivery routes next year — despite pushback from the Environmental Protection Agency. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Congress may rescue the Postal Service from itself

The U.S. Postal Service is dysfunctional, timeworn, and hemorrhages billions of dollars a year. It's also an essential operation that still knits communities together and helps major private carriers get their packages to doorsteps. So it's wonderful that a bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House finally mustered the will Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
News 12

House passes ‘lifeline’ bill for US Postal Service

Yesterday, the U.S. House passed a bipartisan financial overhaul on the United States Postal Service, which politicians call a lifeline and will save the agency from bankruptcy. The bill focuses on three major points which include improving reliability and transparency of service, speeding up delivery, and improving worker and retiree...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Matthew Daly
Person
Donald Trump
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA and White House

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service finalized plans Wednesday to purchase up to 148,000 gasoline-powered mail delivery trucks, defying Biden administration officials’ objections that the multibillion dollar contract would undercut the nation’s climate goals. The White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency asked the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

USPS finalizes plans to buy mostly gasoline-powered delivery trucks. Here’s what experts say is wrong with that.

The U.S. Postal Service finalized plans Wednesday to purchase up to 148,000 gasoline-powered mail delivery trucks, defying Biden administration officials’ objections that the multibillion-dollar contract would undercut the nation’s climate goals. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy disregarded requests from the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Environmental Groups#Ap#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Oshkosh Defense#The Federal Register#Democratic
Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

Why engine maker Cummins is lobbying President Biden for new climate legislation

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I spoke yesterday with Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger, one of a growing number of CEOs who have moved to the vanguard of efforts to combat climate change. He went to the White House last month to argue that the portions of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act addressing climate be enacted into law.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

The electric-vehicle revolution

Battery-powered cars and trucks are selling briskly. Will they soon rule the road? Here's everything you need to know:. Electric vehicles have become the hottest cars on the market. Demand for vehicles that run solely on batteries is so great that some buyers are forced to pay deposits months before their car is available. In a recent Pew survey, 39 percent of Americans said they're likely to make their next car electric. With auto tailpipes the single greatest source of U.S. emissions, the federal government is heavily incentivizing the switch to electric, offering $7,500 in federal tax rebates. Tesla, the reigning king of electric vehicles (EVs), sold nearly a million cars globally last year, up 87 percent, while sales for Ford's and GM's internal-combustion vehicles slumped. Europe, with EVs making up 14 percent of all vehicles sold in 2021, and China, with 9 percent, are further along than the U.S., which had 3 percent. But U.S. automakers are moving rapidly to electrify their fleets, as globally the industry invests $500 billion in new plants and technology. "It's one of the biggest industrial transformations probably in the history of capitalism," Scott Keogh, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, told The New York Times. "The investments are massive, and the mission is massive."
CARS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy